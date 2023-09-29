Casillero del Diablo and Manchester United Bring Canadians a Legendary Opportunity to Win the Trip of a Lifetime to Old Trafford

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casillero del Diablo, the iconic winemaker with a rich heritage and a commitment to quality, has partnered with English football legend Manchester United to offer Canadian fans an extraordinary opportunity to experience the magic of Old Trafford. For the first time ever, Canadians can enter “THE WAY TO BE A LEGEND" competition and stand a chance to win a two-day VIP trip, for the winner and a friend, to the historic stadium and experience their own legendary moment.



To participate, fans enter through scanning the QR code on all promotional materials or enter online at www.casilleromanchester.com between September 22 and November 19th, 2023. If selected, the winners will embark on an exclusive two-day journey filled with Manchester United-themed activities valued at $10,500.

The highlights of the experience will be the Manchester City Tour, Old Trafford Stadium Tour and the chance to play an unforgettable match at Old Trafford where Manchester United legends will make an appearance. Winners also take home an official full kit of the 2023/2024 Manchester United season gear.

Since 2010, Casillero del Diablo has proudly collaborated with Manchester United, sharing values of legendary spirit, determination, and a passion for excellence. For the first time Canadians will have the chance to celebrate the powerful alliance, as Casillero del Diablo turns dreams into reality for Manchester United fans. The partnership is based on a shared history of tradition, leadership, and global reach. Both organizations have cultivated their respective fields, with Casillero del Diablo and their parent company Concha y Toro earning prestige as a top wine brand and Manchester United becoming the biggest football club in the world.

To enter the Legendary Ticket competition and reward the legend in your life, visit www.casilleromanchester.com between September 22 – November 19h, 2023. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of Old Trafford and join the esteemed few who have set foot on the hallowed grounds of Manchester United.

Media Contact

Katie Reiach

604.614.5283

katie@weareif.com

The "THE WAY TO BE A LEGEND" competition is open to Canadian residents of legal drinking age in their Province, excluding Quebec. Terms and conditions apply please visit https://casilleromanchester.com.