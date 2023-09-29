Leslie’s Inc. Publishes Third Annual ESG Report

PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, published its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report. The report highlights Leslie’s approach and actions for its ESG priorities addressing areas including water safety, diversity, equity, and inclusion, cybersecurity, and environmental management.



“We are a company committed to making a positive difference for our consumers, associates, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate. Executing our ESG strategy and measuring our progress is an important part of that commitment, and we are pleased to share that progress in our 2022 ESG report,” said Michael Egeck, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

The 2022 ESG Report marks the third year of annual ESG reporting under the direction of Chief Legal, Real Estate & Sustainability Officer, Brad Gazaway. Highlights in the report include:

Improvement of our MSCI ESG ratings from an A to AA;

Creation of four employee resource groups with membership across the company;

Disclosure of additional environmental data, including expanded Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions and waste; and

Recognition by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® as the St. Jude New Corporate Partner of the Year.

The publication of the ESG Report reinforces Leslie’s commitment to maintain annual reporting on its ESG strategy and performance. The ESG Report includes an appendix with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards disclosures for the multiline and specialty retailers and distributors industry.

Leslie’s 2022 ESG Report is available on Leslie’s websites at https://ir.lesliespool.com/esg.

About Leslie’s

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of more than 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie's whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie's consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

For more information about Leslie's, visit lesliespool.com

