Brooge Energy Reports 2023 First Six Months Revenue of USD 62.9 Million, an Increase of 122% as Compared to 2022 First Six Months

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Ltd, (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), a Cayman Islands-based infrastructure provider, which is currently engaged in clean petroleum products and biofuels and crude oil storage and related services, announced today its financial results for the first six months ending June 30, 2023. Management will host a conference call on Monday, October 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET and requests that all questions be submitted to BROG@KCSA.com by Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET.

“Demand for oil storage remains very strong given the current global economic environment and we are benefiting not only from our strategic location, but also from our high-quality infrastructure and automated technology. For the first half of 2023, we are pleased to report revenue growth of 122% when compared to the previous year’s period. Our business benefited from higher fixed storage rates resulting in a net profit of USD 37.4 million or USD 0.42 per basic and diluted share, which is 8.6 times higher than the previous corresponding period. These positive results have been achieved while maintaining our exceptional health, safety and environment record, an achievement the Company is very proud of," said Paul Ditchburn, Chief Financial Officer and Chair to the Office of the Chief Executive Officer of Brooge Energy.

Financial Results for the First Six Months Ending June 30, 2023

Gross profit for the first six months of 2023 totaled USD 51.8 million, an increase of 191%, as compared to USD 17.8 million for the first six months of 2022. Gross profit margin improved to 82% for the first six months of 2023 as compared to 63% for the first six months of 2022.

This gross profit increase was mainly attributable to revenue growth, which was driven by obtaining higher storage rates. Revenue for the first six months ending June 30, 2023 totaled USD 62.9 million as compared to USD 28.4 million for the first six months ending June 30, 2022, an increase of 122% over the previous corresponding period. Revenue primarily consists of fixed storage and handling fees, and to a less extent variable fees for ancillary services provided under a contract with its customers. Brooge Energy provided storage capacity of 1,001,388 cbm and related services to numerous oil traders and producers.

For the first six months ending June 30, 2023 the Company reported net profit for the period of USD 37.4 million or USD 0.42 per basic and diluted share as compared to USD 3.9 million or USD 0.04 per basic and diluted earnings per share for the first six months ending June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023 the Company had cash and cash equivalents of USD 3.7 million and a restricted bank balance of USD 15.7 million. Total equity attributable to the shareholders totaled USD 142.5 million as of June 30, 2023 as compared to USD 105.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Project Update and Highlights:

The Company announced it has successfully completed the Feasibility Study conducted by EY for its Green Ammonia Project in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, which aims to produce up to 700,000 MT of green ammonia per annum once fully completed. Green ammonia has gained widespread recognition as an efficient and clean carrier of green hydrogen, poised to play a crucial role in meeting global decarbonization targets by 2050. The Green Ammonia Project is led by Brooge Energy Limited’s 100% owned subsidiary Brooge Renewable Energy, which aims to produce renewable, carbon-free fuel using solar power. The Company recently announced that the technical study of its plant conducted by Thyssenkrupp Uhde has been completed and delivered.

In March 2023, Brooge Energy was awarded “Best Specialist Liquid Bulk Terminal of the Year 2023” and “Safe and Secure Terminal of the Year” at The Global Ports Forum Awards, a highly respected ceremony within the global ports and terminal industry, in Dubai, UAE.

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy Ltd, is a Cayman Islands-based infrastructure provider now intending to focus on renewable energy infrastructures and biofuels, next to clean petroleum products, crude oil storage and related services. The company conducts its business and operations through its subsidiaries Brooge Renewable Energy (BRE), Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (BPGIC), and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase 3 FZE. BPGIC, the Company’s primary operating subsidiary that focuses on midstream oil storage and other services, is strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz at the Port of Fujairah in the Emirate of Fujairah in the UAE. The Company differentiates itself from competitors by providing customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low product losses. For more information, please visit at www.broogeenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are not historical facts, including the Company’s anticipated shift towards green energy and targeted production at BRE’s planned Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia plant and constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect management’s current views based on certain assumptions, and they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events or performance may differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including availability of labor and other resources needed to for completion of the new plant, timing of obtaining regulatory approvals needed with respect to the new facility, the Company’s ability to complete construction and initiate operations of the new facility on the anticipated timeline or at all, the Company’s ability to maintain the lease for the new facility, and other risks described in public reports filed by Brooge Energy with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Brooge Energy does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Brooge Energy Limited

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Period Ended June 30, 2023

(Figures in USD)

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (6 Months) (6 Months) Revenue 62,912,327 28,399,372 Direct costs (11,142,519 ) (10,634,706 ) Gross profit 51,769,808 17,764,666 Other income 122,516 23,154 General and administration expenses (11,984,485 ) (5,690,986 ) Finance costs (10,604,446 ) (14,577,131 ) Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments 4,236,668 1,916,269 Change in estimated fair value of derivative warrant liability 3,827,570 4,458,069 Profit for the period 37,367,631 3,894,041 Other comprehensive income Nil Nil Total comprehensive income for the period 37,367,631 3,894,041 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.42 0.04

Brooge Energy Limited

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at June 30, 2023

(Figures in USD)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,702,332 940,925 Restricted bank balance 7,166,795 7,319,056 Trade accounts receivable 17,299,953 5,275,047 Inventories 340,271 315,576 Other receivable and prepayments 1,791,122 724,093 Total Current Assets 30,300,473 14,574,697 Non-Current Assets Restricted bank balance 8,500,000 8,500,000 Property, plant and equipment 439,379,303 426,040,639 Derivative financial instrument 13,499,964 9,263,296 Advances to contractor 15,006,262 15,223,215 Total Non-Current Assets 476,385,529 459,027,150 Total Assets 506,686,002 473,601,847 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Trade and accounts payable 19,293,465 17,242,748 Contract liabilities 6,494,933 6,222,055 Other payable 74,253,965 74,253,965 Derivative warrant liability 418,210 4,245,780 Borrowings 166,096,134 171,696,134 Lease liabilities 6,696,445 6,316,342 Total Current Liabilities 273,253,152 279,977,024 Non-Current Liabilities Borrowings 1,584,536 1,782,603 Lease liabilities 87,011,275 84,557,069 Employees' end of service benefits 284,438 134,200 Asset retirement obligation 2,090,278 2,056,259 Total Non-Current Liabilities 90,970,527 88,530,131 Equity Share capital 8,804 8,804 Share premium 101,777,058 101,777,058 Statutory reserve 680,643 680,643 Retained earnings (30,395,969 ) (67,763,600 ) Shareholder's account 70,391,787 70,391,787 Total Equity Attributable to the Shareholders 142,462,323 105,094,692 Total Liabilities and Equity 506,686,002 473,601,847

Brooge Energy Limited

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Period Ended June 30, 2023

(Figures in USD)

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (6 Months) (6 Months) Cash Flow from Operating Activities Profit for the period 37,367,631 3,894,041 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 6,325,285 6,244,880 Interest on borrowings 8,952,688 9,225,972 Interest on lease liabilities 1,543,341 1,515,936 Provision for employees' end of services benefits 180,867 108,179 Change in estimated fair value of derivative warrant liability (3,827,570 ) (4,458,069 ) Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments (4,236,668 ) (1,916,269 ) Asset retirement obligation - accretion expense 34,019 32,930 Expected credit losses of trade accounts receivables 3,313,538 Nil Write-off of trade accounts receivables 927,519 Nil Changes in operating assets and liabilities Increase in trade accounts and other receivable and prepayments (17,332,992 ) (5,640,482 ) Increase in inventories (24,695 ) (27,006 ) (Decrease) / Increase in trade accounts and other payable (5,920,283 ) 17,004,529 Increase in contract liabilities 272,878 2,458,296 Payment of employees' end of services benefits (30,629 ) Nil Net cash flows generated from operating activities 27,544,929 28,442,937 Cash Flow from Investing Activities Amount withdrawn from restricted bank account 152,261 3,106,502 Purchase and capitalization of property, plant and equipment (7,530,827 ) (15,489,367 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (7,378,566 ) (12,382,865 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings Nil 3,105,092 Repayment of borrowings (7,198,067 ) (7,728,288 ) Payment of lease liabilities (2,503,822 ) (3,056,444 ) Interest paid on borrowings (7,703,067 ) (8,241,981 ) Movement in shareholder's account Nil (574,868 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (17,404,956 ) (16,496,489 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 2,761,407 (436,417 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 940,925 1,452,316 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 3,702,332 1,015,899

