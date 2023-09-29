Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,458 in the last 365 days.

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of U.S. Senator Feinstein

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

 

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of U.S. Senator Feinstein

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein of California. The order is effective immediately and is to last until sunset on the day of Sen. Feinstein’s internment.

You just read:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of U.S. Senator Feinstein

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more