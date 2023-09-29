Alissa Roston Announces Candidacy for Beverly Hills City Council

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alissa Roston, a pillar of the Beverly Hills community for over 35 years, is officially announcing her candidacy for the Beverly Hills City Council. Renowned for her unwavering commitment to public service, extensive governance experience, and background in finance, Alissa Roston aims to bring her institutional knowledge of the City and authentic approach to the Beverly Hills City Council.



Her campaign is founded on a vision of a more proactive Beverly Hills, bolstered by a commitment to Innovative Community Safety, Transparent Financial Accountability, and Collaborative City Planning. Alissa shares, “my desire to serve on the Beverly Hills City Council is driven by my dedication to addressing the unique challenges and opportunities facing Beverly Hills in the next five years. With major developments like the Metro Purple Line Extension, 2028 Olympics and 2026 World Cup, I firmly believe that Beverly Hills has to be proactive in shaping the future of tourism, transportation, and safety in our City and region.”

Alissa will prioritize the following issues:

: Community safety is a top priority for Alissa. She aims to address smash-and-grab and property crimes by advocating to enhance the utilization of technology. With two new Metro stops, Beverly Hills must prepare itself for a daily influx of visitors, including tourists, employees and transit riders. Preparation includes having a Beverly Hills Police substation at the LA Cienega Metro stop and a presence at the Rodeo Drive stop. Beverly Hills must continue to fully resource our police and fire departments while requiring training to meet community standards. Transparent Financial Accountability : Alissa firmly believes that transparency and accountability are the cornerstones of a financially sound City. If elected, she plans to take a close look at outsourced contracts, vendor agreements, external expenditures, check spending and mandate accountability with vendors and contractors. She will also advocate for the creation of a Vendor Oversight Committee to review and respond to resident and business inquiries about the City’s contracting process.





: Alissa firmly believes that transparency and accountability are the cornerstones of a financially sound City. If elected, she plans to take a close look at outsourced contracts, vendor agreements, external expenditures, check spending and mandate accountability with vendors and contractors. She will also advocate for the creation of a Vendor Oversight Committee to review and respond to resident and business inquiries about the City’s contracting process. Collaborative City Planning: Alissa is keenly aware of the impact of state mandates on housing and transportation in our City. She will prioritize the modernization of planning, transportation, and infrastructure policies that align with our community’s standards and interests. We must ensure retail space is filled, that our transportation network meets future demands, that our streets are walkable and that our policies protect our environment.





Alissa is well prepared to lead in these areas because of her impressive track record of community involvement, including serving as an elected BHUSD School Board member and President, Recreation and Parks Commissioner and Chair, Charitable Solicitations Commissioner and Chair, Rotary Club President, Temple Emanuel Board Member, V.P. Budget and Finance and a member of various City and school committees.

Alissa is committed to service, collaboration and creating positive change that will benefit Beverly Hills and its residents for years to come. For more information about Alissa Roston and to get involved, please visit RostonforCouncil.com or contact alissa@rostonforcouncil.com.

For more information visit:

www.RostonforCouncil.com

Media Contact:

Kian Kaeni, Dragonfly Public Affairs

kian@dragonflypublicaffairs.com

(310) 925-4078