DOH News Release – DOH reports additional mpox case

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 28, 2023                                                                                       23-118

DOH reports additional mpox case

Mpox vaccination encouraged for anyone at risk

 

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is reporting one additional case of mpox in an O‘ahu resident. This is the first case of mpox diagnosed in Hawaiʻi since November 2022. Additionally, the National Wastewater Surveillance System reported intermittent detection of mpox virus in wastewater on Oʻahu, although none has been detected in the last two weeks. Those at higher risk of mpox infection should consider being vaccinated with two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine.

  

Cases in Hawaiʻi

This new case brings the total number of cases reported in Hawaiʻi since June 3, 2022 to 42, including four non-residents. DOH continues to conduct contact tracing and follow up with all reported cases.

 

Vaccination

The JYNNEOS vaccine is available statewide. Those at higher risk for mpox and who should consider being vaccinated include:

  • Individuals who meet both the following criteria:
    1. Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, as well as transgender people who have sex with men; and
    2. have multiple or casual sex partners (such as through dating apps) or expect to have this mpox risk in the future.
  • People who have a sex partner in any of the categories described above;
  • Anyone with close contact in the last 14 days to a person with known or suspected mpox infection;
  • Persons with severely compromised immune systems; and
  • Anyone in any of these categories who has only received one mpox vaccine dose.

 

DOH and healthcare providers in each county continue to vaccinate high-risk individuals. Find a provider offering the vaccine here: https://health.hawaii.gov/mpox

County Provider/Organization
Hawaiʻi  Hāmākua-Kohala Health  (808) 930-2751
Kumukahi Health + Wellness

(Kona): (808) 331-8177

(Hilo): (808) 982-8800
 

Maika‘i Health (808) 333-3420

 
Kauaʻi Mālama Pono Health Services  (808) 871-7772
Kaua‘i District Health Office  (808) 241-3495
                    Maui Mālama I Ke Ola (808) 871-7772
Honolulu Wai‘anae Coast Comprehensive Health Center

(808) 427-0442
Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center

(808) 521-2437
Kaiser Permanente  (808) 432-2000, prompt 1
Waikīkī Health (808) 922-4787

 

JYNNEOS is a two-dose vaccination series administered 28 days apart. Individuals who have not yet received a second dose are encouraged to make an appointment, especially prior to upcoming festivals like Honolulu Pride.

 

Transmission

The risk of mpox infection remains low for most Hawai‘i residents. Mpox is mainly spread through close, intimate contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with mpox. The infection may be spread through large respiratory droplets, which generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged contact is required.

 

The current cases, both nationally and in Hawai‘i, are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. However, anyone who has close contact with someone with mpox is at risk of infection, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

 

Ask new partners about their health, including recent rashes or sores. If you or your partner feel sick or have new or unexplained rashes or sores, avoid close contact with others until getting checked out by a healthcare provider. Don’t share bedding, clothing, or toothbrushes with people outside your household. If attending events with lots of direct, skin-to-skin contact, minimizing physical contact and partners can reduce risk.

 

 

Symptoms, Testing & Treatment

Individuals with mpox symptoms, including flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, or new or unexplained rash or sores, should immediately contact their healthcare provider. Testing and treatment are available.

Further information and updates can be found at health.hawaii.gov/mpox.

# # #

Media Contact:

Shawn Hamamoto

Spokesperson

Hawai‘i Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4417

Cell: (808) 722-5380

