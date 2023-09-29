NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for investors, is investigating potential violations of securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (“Xponential” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPOF) related to Fuzzy Panda Research’s report published on June 26, 2023.



Lowey Dannenberg P.C. is investigating potential wrongdoing by PDD’s officers and directors in connection with these allegations. The Fuzzy Panda Research report alleges, among other things, that Xponential is “hiding the fact that many of their brands and franchisees are struggling.” The report further alleges that, despite CEO claims that the Company has “never closed a store,” Fuzzy Panda found over 30 permanently closed stores. Fuzzy Panda also claims that franchise documents suggest that 8 out of every 10 Xponential brands are losing money monthly, with over half of Xponential studios never making a positive financial return.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Xponential’s securities, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com).

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

