Docket Number: FDA-2015-D-0198

The draft of this document was issued in January 2015.

This guidance describes and explains the final rule on CGMP requirements for combination products (final rule as codified in 21 CFR part 4) that FDA issued on January 22, 2013. Prior to issuance of the final rule, although CGMP regulations were in place to establish requirements for drugs, devices, biological products, and Human Cells, Tissues, and Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (HCT/Ps), there were no regulations to clarify and explain the application of these CGMP requirements to combination products. The final rule was intended to provide such clarification and specify how compliance with applicable CGMP requirements may be demonstrated.