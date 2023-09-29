Endpoint Security Market

Rising number of enterprise endpoints & mobile devices having access to critical enterprise data have created demand for endpoint security solutions in market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The USD 31.9 Billion Endpoint Security Market Reach by 2031 | Top Players such as - Kaspersky, SentinelOne and McAfee." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global endpoint security market was valued at USD 14.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 470 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8679

Factors such as increased use of bring your own devices (BYOD) and rise in number of connected devices drive the growth of the endpoint security market. However, lack of skilled workers hampers market growth to some extent. Moreover, the increase in adoption of AI enabled automated responses is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The endpoint security market is segmented on the basis of solution type, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of solution type, it is bifurcated into endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR). On the basis of deployment mode, it is segregated into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprise and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs). On the basis industry vertical, it is divided into IT and telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, retail and e-commerce, government and defense, and other. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8679

By solution type, the endpoint protection platform segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-third of the global endpoint security market revenue. The endpoint detection and response segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, owing to real-time continuous monitoring and gathering of endpoint data with rules-based automated reaction and analysis capabilities.

By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the global endpoint security market share in 2021. The healthcare segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period, owing to enabling safer, quicker and more convenient interaction between medical professionals and their medical assistants.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global endpoint security market revenue. The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the number of SMEs in Asia-Pacific's region, including China, Japan, and India.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around two-thirds of the global endpoint security market revenue. The cloud segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, owing to the flexibility and financial advantages that come with cloud services.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8679

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global endpoint security market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, owing to rapid growth in technologies such as AI, IoT, connected devices, cloud services is attributed to the high demand of high endpoint device protection in Asia-Pacific.

The global endpoint security industry is dominated by key players such as Microsoft Corporation, CrowdStrike, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Broadcom, AO Kaspersky Lab, SentinelOne, McAfee, LLC, and Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the endpoint security industry.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (470 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/endpoint-security-market/purchase-options

Covid-19 Scenario-

● Complete lockdown, social isolation, and quarantine, and other pandemic response tactics had a negative effect on several global industries, including a portion of the IT security sector.

● Early in 2021, the COVID-19 outbreak's impacts on the global endpoint security market were felt majorly in China, as it is one of the world's top producers and consumers of endpoint devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.