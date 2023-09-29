Docket Number: FDA-2005-D-0157 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Office of Regulatory Affairs Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

This guidance is intended to assist in applying current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) required under section 501(a)(2)(B) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) in the manufacture of most investigational new drugs (IND) used in phase 1 clinical trials. These drugs, which include biological drugs, are exempt from complying with 21 CFR part 211 under 21 CFR 210.2(c) (referred to as phase 1 investigational drugs).

Because a phase 1 clinical trial initially introduces an investigational new drug into human subjects, appropriate CGMP help ensure subject safety. This guidance applies, as part of CGMP, quality control (QC) principles to the manufacture of phase 1 investigational drugs (i.e., interpreting and implementing CGMP consistent with good scientific methodology), which foster CGMP activities that are more appropriate for phase 1 clinical trials, improve the quality of phase 1 investigational drugs, and facilitate the initiation of investigational clinical trials in humans while continuing to protect trial subjects.