- Docket Number:
- FDA-2005-D-0157
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Office of Regulatory Affairs
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
This guidance is intended to assist in applying current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) required under section 501(a)(2)(B) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) in the manufacture of most investigational new drugs (IND) used in phase 1 clinical trials. These drugs, which include biological drugs, are exempt from complying with 21 CFR part 211 under 21 CFR 210.2(c) (referred to as phase 1 investigational drugs).
Because a phase 1 clinical trial initially introduces an investigational new drug into human subjects, appropriate CGMP help ensure subject safety. This guidance applies, as part of CGMP, quality control (QC) principles to the manufacture of phase 1 investigational drugs (i.e., interpreting and implementing CGMP consistent with good scientific methodology), which foster CGMP activities that are more appropriate for phase 1 clinical trials, improve the quality of phase 1 investigational drugs, and facilitate the initiation of investigational clinical trials in humans while continuing to protect trial subjects.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2005-D-0157.