This guidance is intended to help manufacturers implementing modern quality systems and risk management approaches to meet the requirements of the Agency's current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations (2l CFR parts 210 and 211). The guidance describes a comprehensive quality systems (QS) model, highlighting the model's consistency with the CGMP regulatory requirements for manufacturing human and veterinary drugs, including biological drug products. The guidance also explains how manufacturers implementing such quality systems can be in full compliance with parts 210 and 211. This guidance is not intended to place new expectations on manufacturers, nor to replace the CGMP requirements. Readers are advised to always refer to parts 210 and 211 to ensure full compliance with the regulations.
