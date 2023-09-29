Omnisient recognized as a leader in the use of Data for Good at the DataIQ Awards

Omnisient was a finalist for the DataIQ award category “Data for Society” at the 11th Annual DataIQ awards for enabling the use of data and analytics to deliver positive societal outcomes

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnisient, the privacy-preserving data collaboration platform company protecting the privacy of over 150 million consumers, joined Experian, NatWest, the Data for Children Collaborative, and Oxylabs as finalists for the “Data for Society” category at the 11th Annual DataIQ awards ceremony held in London, United Kingdom.



2023 was the biggest year to date for the DataIQ Awards with 424 entries.

Celebrating Trilateral Research’s Remarkable Achievement with CESIUM

The DataIQ Awards spotlighted pioneering initiatives with the esteemed “Data for Society” award presented to Trilateral Research for their CESIUM platform. CESIUM helps with the prevention of child exploitation by providing near real-time access to crucial multi-agency data and decision support tools.

Omnisient’s Case Study: Unlocking Credit Access Through Innovative Data Use

Omnisient was selected as a finalist by a panel of data leaders from international brands who all have been recognized for their own outstanding achievements in the DataIQ 100 or DataIQ Awards. The case study submitted by Omnisient for the judges’ consideration this year demonstrated how the Omnisient platform was used by a large grocery retailer partnering with leading banks to calculate credit scores using shopping behavior to predict loan repayment. This enabled the banks to calculate credit scores for 8 million individuals lacking credit history and to identify 3.2 million among them who now qualify for affordable, life-changing credit who would have previously been denied.

Anton Grutzmacher, co-founder of Omnisient was present at the award ceremony and shared, “It’s such an honor to be recognized by a prestigious panel of data leaders for the impact our platform is having on society. The caliber of judges and of companies selected as finalists further affirms that our technology is addressing global needs at a global standard.”

Global Recognition for Omnisient’s societal impact

Omnisient has recently received international recognition as a result of their breakthrough use of consumer data to solve societal problems, being invited to join the World Economic Forum in June 2023 as a Tech Pioneer to contribute to the Forum’s work in growing financial inclusion and selected by leading US tech publication TechCrunch as one of the 200 startups worldwide having the biggest impact on society today. The 11th Annual DataIQ awards was held on 27th September in London, UK. Click here for a full list of winners in their categories.

About Omnisient

Omnisient is on a mission to help grow financial inclusion by enabling ethical, secure, and regulatory-compliant data collaboration and monetization between financial services and consumer businesses.

More than 1.7 billion people globally lack access to formal financial services that can financially protect them and unlock access to housing, education, healthcare, and even capital to start a business. This is because banks and insurers lack behavioural information on these individuals, and therefore cannot confidently offer them access to their services at low risk.

Our technology is changing this by enabling them to access new sources of consumer information in a secure and privacy-compliant way.

Omnisient’s privacy-preserving data collaboration platform enables financial services businesses to easily and securely collaborate with the other business their consumers engage with to better understand and predict consumer behaviour – while ensuring that consumer privacy and company IP are always protected.

Established in South Africa in 2019, Omnisient is enabling more than 80 leading banks, insurers, retailers, and health and wellness organisations in Africa and the Middle East to build Consumer Data Ecosystems that grow their businesses exponentially through new revenue streams and consumer understanding while driving positive change for individuals and society.

Visit: www.omnisient.com/presskit

About DataIQ

Founded in 2011, DataIQ is the essential network committed to a data-led culture powering confidence in better decision-making. Now the largest community of senior data and analytics executives we accelerate our members’ journey to superior performance through facilitating peer to peer networking, confidential capability benchmarking, providing access to our unique in-depth insight, practical tools, soft skills development of their teams, and the expert guidance they need to transform data and analytics into a critical business success driver.

DataIQ’s prestigious awards honours companies and individuals that have demonstrated excellence in the data industry over the past 12 months.

Visit: www.dataiq.global

