PCC Investigation Leads to Charges

CANADA, September 29 - Released on September 29, 2023

On July 22, 2022, the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) received a request from the Prince Albert Police Service pursuant to section 54(1) of The Police Act, 1990 to open an investigation into the actions of a member of their police service. 

The PCC assigned an investigator from the Public Complaints Investigation Branch (PCIB) to the file and began investigating the matter. At the conclusion of the investigation, as required by The Police Act, 1990, the investigative findings were reviewed by Public Prosecutions and it was determined that charges were warranted.

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Constable Dillon Husky was charged with:

  • one count of assault, section 266 of the Criminal Code, related to an incident on July 1, 2022; 
  • two counts of assault, section 266 of the Criminal Code, related to an incident on July 16, 2022.

Constable Husky is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

As this matter is before the courts, no further information will be released at this time.

The Public Complaints Commission investigates and reviews complaints against municipal police services. The commission is a five-person, non-police body appointed by the government. It is responsible for ensuring that both the public and police receive a fair and thorough investigation of a complaint against the municipal police or an investigation of a possible criminal offence by a municipal police officer.

