Become a Student Poll Worker for the 2024 State Election

We need Boston Public Schools student poll workers for the upcoming State Election on November 5, 2024.

Are you are interested in serving your community and learning about how the rights of United States citizens are protected, including the right to choose elected officials freely and without obstruction or influence? This program will prepare you to participate in a successful Election Day as a student poll worker.

Through this experience, you will learn more about how to:

  • Hold free, fair and efficient elections
  • Encourage voter participation
  • Uphold the laws of the City of Boston, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the United States of America

