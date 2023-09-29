Plan To Attend The Provo Fall Home Show October 6 to October 7, 2023, At The Utah Valley Convention Center

2-Day Home Expo Event Is Free To The Public; Features Local & National Vendors Showcasing The Latest Trends In Home Improvements, Remodeling and Design

PROVO, UTAH, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the foremost leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Provo Fall Home Show: October 6, 2023 & October 7, 2023 at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the Expo.

The two-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Provo and surrounding Orem, Springville and Spanish Fork communities the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, home siding, kitchen and bathroom renovations, outdoor spas and more will be participating at the Provo Fall Home Show.

Provo residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Fall Home Expo. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

The Provo Fall Home Show is one of many Home Shows Nationwide Expos is hosting in Utah this season. Additional shows include: The St George Home Show - October 27th and 28th, 2023 at the Dixie Center in St. George; The Ogden Home Show - October 27th to October 29th, 2023 at the Golden Spike Event Center in Ogden; and the Salt Lake City Home Show – November 10th to November 12th, 2023 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Admission to the Provo Fall Home Show is free. In addition, parking at the Utah Valley Convention Center is also free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday October 6, 2023 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm and on Saturday October 7, 2023 from 10:00am to 6:00pm. The Utah Valley Convention Center is located at 220 W Center St, Provo, UT 84601. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the foremost leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 70 successful home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. With a combined 30+ years of experience in Home Shows, Expos and Trade Shows, the staff at Nationwide Expos knows the ins and outs of home decor, remodeling, and home goods trade shows. With top-of-the-line event management and marketing teams, Nationwide Expos provide exhibitors with professional, organized and results-driven events. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/

Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

1-800-201-4663

info@nationwideexpos.com

Marketing Inquiries:

Marketing@nationwideexpos.com