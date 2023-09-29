Việt Nam looks forward to int'l support in climate change response: Diplomat

VIETNAM, September 29 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is committed to climate change response and calls for international partners’ support in this process, said deputy foreign minister Đỗ Hùng Việt during the ASEAN-Australia High-Level Dialogue on Climate Change and Energy Transition in Hà Nội on Friday.

The dialogue is co-organised by Việt Nam, Australia and Laos.

Việt Nam is well aware of climate change impacts on sustainable development and people’s livelihoods, which is why as part of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021, the country has targeted net-zero emissions by 2050, he said.

Việt Nam and the International Partners Group have also adopted the Political Declaration on establishing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Speaking about ASEAN’s shared interest in climate change response and accelerating energy transition, the deputy foreign minister that the bloc’s member countries have been working closely together in various strategies and action plans.

He added that ASEAN, including Việt Nam, sees Australia as one of the key partners in this process.

“We have been coordinating to realise the commitments to peace and sustainability in the region, and ASEAN recognises Australia’s support to the bloc,” said Hùng.

Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Ekkaphab Phanthavong also emphasised the need for joint efforts in climate change adaptation.

The cooperation and support with partners such as Australia, especially in energy transition, is crucial to ASEAN.

Australia's Ambassador for Climate Change Kristin Tilley said that Australia wishes to cooperate with ASEAN in all aspects, especially climate change and energy transition.

Australia hopes to support ASEAN for its green and prosperous growth, she added. — VNS