Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,121 in the last 365 days.

AG Yost to Award Grants for Streamlined Threat Response at Schools

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced $4 million in grant funding available to local school districts to buy technology that links them directly to law enforcement in an effort to improve crisis response and crime prevention. 

“When a crisis is unfolding, school administrators need tools that can quickly inform law enforcement of potential threats,” Yost said. “This grant will equip our school buildings with tools that reduce response times when minutes matter the most.”

The unique grant program, which has been continued after a pilot effort last year, helps school districts purchase crisis-response technology that alerts law enforcement of potential safety breeches on school property.

Examples could include but are not limited to:

  • Systems allowing immediate camera access to responding law enforcement.
  • Silent panic alarms.
  • Gunshot-detection technology.
  • License plate reader alerts for vehicles belonging to registered sex offenders.
  • Alert systems warning of wanted dangerous individuals.
 
Districts can apply for a maximum of $30,000 in grant money for use on one or multiple buildings; schools that applied for the pilot program are encouraged to reapply.
 
Grant applications will be accepted from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, 2023, via the Ohio Grants Portal.  Submission date will be a factor in the evaluation of grant applications. Grant award recipients will be notified in January 2024, with grant payment projected for early 2024
 
Questions should be sent to Officer SchoolSafetyGrants@ohioago.gov


–30–
 

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Kelly May: 614-813-7419

You just read:

AG Yost to Award Grants for Streamlined Threat Response at Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more