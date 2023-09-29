Español September 29, 2023 The FDA is providing an update to consumers, health care providers, and facilities about certain surgical N95 respirators and masks manufactured by O&M Halyard. This update includes the current recommendations for these products based on new data and information provided by O&M Halyard. The FDA will continue to work with O&M Halyard to ensure its surgical N95 respirators, surgical masks, and pediatric face masks are in compliance with regulatory requirements. Recommendations for Consumers, Health Care Providers, and Facilities Regarding Certain Surgical N95 Respirators by O&M Halyard The following surgical N95 respirators by O&M Halyard can be used according to the product labeling for respiratory and fluid barrier protection to the wearer (exclusion noted below): Surgical N95 Respirators Manufacturer Device Name Model Number Device Identifier (DI) Number FLUIDSHIELD Surgical N95 Respirator Mask, Orange (Regular), Level 3 46727 20680651467274 FLUIDSHIELD Surgical N95 Respirator Mask, Orange (Small), Level 3 46827 20680651468271

​​​Be aware that on August 9, 2023, O&M Halyard initiated a voluntary recall of FLUIDSHIELD Surgical N95 Respirator Mask, Orange (Small), Level 3, Model 46827, Lot Number AM2164811 because this lot failed particulate filtration testing and should not be used. This recall is a product removal of the affected lot in distribution.

Recommendations for Consumers, Health Care Providers, and Facilities Regarding Certain Masks Labeled as Surgical Masks, Procedure Masks, or Pediatric Face Masks by O&M Halyard

Surgical masks referenced in this communication include masks that are labeled by the manufacturer as surgical or procedure masks. These types of masks are expected to provide fluid barrier protection.

The following surgical masks and procedure masks by O&M Halyard can be used according to the product labeling for fluid barrier protection:

Surgical Masks

Manufacturer Device Name Model Number Device Identifier (DI) Number FLUIDSHIELD Level 2 Expanded Chamber Surgical Mask with SO SOFT Lining, Blue and White 39123 20680651391234 FLUIDSHIELD Level 3 Fog-Free Surgical Mask, Wrap Around Visor, Orange 28804 20680651288046 Procedure Masks

Manufacturer Device Name Model Number Device Identifier (DI) Number HALYARD Level 1 Procedure Mask, Yellow 48388 20680651483885 FLUIDSHIELD Level 1 Procedure Mask, Lavender 25868 20680651258681 FLUIDSHIELD Level 1 Procedure Mask, Blue 25869 20680651258698 FLUIDSHIELD Level 3 Fog-Free Procedure Mask, Orange 28797 20680651287971

The following surgical masks and procedure masks by O&M Halyard will not provide fluid barrier protection to the wearer, and should continue to not be used when fluid barrier protection against splashes, sprays, or splatter is needed, such as in surgical settings where exposure to liquid, bodily, or other hazardous fluids may occur:

Surgical Masks

Manufacturer Device Name Model Number Device Identifier (DI) Number THE LITE ONE Surgical Mask, Blue 48100 20680651481003 HALYARD Duckbill Surgical Mask, Blue 48220 20680651482208 HALYARD Anti-Fog Surgical Mask, Green 49215 20680651492153 Fog-Free Surgical Mask, Blue 49214 20680651492146 HALYARD Duckbill Fog-Free Surgical Mask, Blue 49216 20680651492160 HYH Surgical Mask, Teddy Bears 48296 20680651482963 HYH Surgical Mask 48390 20680651483908

Procedure Masks

Manufacturer Device Name Model Number Device Identifier (DI) Number Procedure Mask, Tissue Blue 47080 20680651470809 THE LITE ONE Procedure Mask, Blue 62356 20680651623564 HYH Procedure Mask 62363 20680651623632

The manufacturer has confirmed to the FDA that the following O&M Halyard surgical masks, procedure masks, and pediatric face masks are not marketed in the United States or have been discontinued. If you have any of the following products in your supply, these masks should continue to not be used when fluid barrier protection against splashes, sprays, or splatter is needed, such as in surgical settings where exposure to liquid, bodily, or other hazardous fluids may occur.

Surgical Masks

Manufacturer Device Name Model Number Device Identifier (DI) Number Halyard Surgical Mask 6000 N/A High Filtration Surgical Mask, Silver 47625 20680651476252 Surgical Mask, Blue 48201 20680651482017

Procedure Masks

Pediatric Face Masks

Device Description

Masks and respirators are examples of personal protective equipment that are used to protect the wearer from particles or liquid contaminating the face.

FDA Actions

The FDA will continue to work with O&M Halyard to conduct postmarket surveillance of these products, monitor manufacturing activities and quality management processes, and ensure these products are in compliance with regulatory requirements.

The FDA will keep the public informed as any significant new information becomes available.

A timeline and summary of the FDA’s previous communications related to these devices is provided below.

