Global Electric Generators Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 2, 2023

The Electric Generators Market size is forecasted to reach $36.27 billion in 2027 with a 5.3% CAGR, per TBRC's report.

The Electric Generators Market's growth is attributed to rising industrial activity. Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market. Major players include Aggreko, Atlas CopCo, Caterpillar, and more.

Electric Generators Market Segments
• By Type: Gas Generator, Diesel Generator, CKD Generator
• By Capacity: Below 75kva, 75-375 kva, 375-750 kva, Above 750 kva
• By Application: Stand By, Peak Shaving, Continuous
• By End User: Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Residential, Marine, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Commercial, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global electric generators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.



The electric generator is defined as a device that converts mechanical energy into electrical energy for applications in external circuits. A generator uses mechanical energy such as steam, gas, and water to convert it into electrical energy for an uninterrupted power supply.



