Logic Analyzer Market worth $923.84 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global logic analyzer market is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the telecommunication industry, a logic analyzer is generally used for testing complex digital or logic circuits for signaling and switching applications. It helps to minimize project risk by providing the most reliable and accurate measurements. Therefore, with the growing telecommunication industry, the demand for logic analyzer will grow and fuels the market growth.

Logic Analyzer Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $512.30 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $923.84 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The increased demand for automobiles and the growing popularity of embedded systems and Internet of Things (IoTs) technology fuels the market share.





Global Logic Analyzer Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 512.30 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 923.84 million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type, Channel, Application, End-User, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends









According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global military expenditure was US$ 2240 billion in 2022, increased by 3.7% compared to 2021. The top three spenders were the US, China, and Russia in 2022, accounting for 56 percent of the total global military expenditure. The rise in military expenditure worldwide contributes to the development of advanced machine systems, communication systems, and technologies required by the military and its support force. The development of such electrical systems generates the need for logic analyzers for avionics systems, satellites, and military equipment for efficient serial data transmission and communication. In military vehicles, it is used to analyze serial communication protocols in military automotive systems, which include controller area network (CAN), local interconnect network (LIN), and FlexRay to identify issues and errors in vehicles’ electronic systems. Thus, such application in the military application, coupled with a rise in military expenditure fostering the development of advanced military equipment, propels the demand for logic analyzers and fuels market growth.





Rising Use of Logic Analyzer for Serial Data Analysis and Decoding Application to Drive Logic Analyzer Market:

Serial data analysis and decoding is the process of understanding and interpretation of data that is transmitted or received in a serial format. It is a method of transferring the data one bit at a time, serially over a communication channel. It is generally used in several applications, such as electronics, computer networking, telecommunications, and others. In this process, data is transferred as a stream of individual bits, which needs to be accurately decoded and interpreted to obtain meaningful information.

According to GAO Tek, on the basis of specific features and functions, logic analyzers can also be referred as digital signal tracers, signal analyzers, protocol analyzers, signal logic testers, logic probes, digital data flow analyzers, waveform analyzers, circuit logic scopes, digital logic inspectors, protocol debugging tools, data pattern analyzers, binary state analyzers, bus traffic analyzers, digital logic observers, serial data analyzers, logic pattern analyzers, digital signal interpreters, bitstream analyzers, and serial data inspectors.





Some of the serial data analysis and decoding applications of the logic analyzer are mentioned below:

Protocol Analysis and Decoding: It is widely used to decode and analyze several serial communication protocols such as control area network (CAN), USB, Ethernet, and others. The operators can acquire the transmitted raw data over these protocols, and by using the decoding capabilities, they are able to identify the anomalies and issues in the displayed human-readable data.

Bit-Level Analysis: It allows the operators to analyze synchronization, timing, and errors in serial data transmissions. They can detect issues such as incorrect bit sequences, incorrect voltage levels, and timing violations that can affect data integrity.

Error Detection and Debugging: It helps in identifying the anomalies and errors in serial data communication by acquiring data at several points in the communication process. The operators can locate issues, such as noise, data corruption, and signal integrity problems, that can lead to communication failures.

Timing Analysis: It can examine the timing relationships between various signals in a serial communication protocol. It is very important to ensure that the data is being transmitted and received in the specific time windows, avoiding data loss or synchronization problems.

State Diagram Analysis: Some of the advanced logic analyzers can create state diagrams based on the acquired serial data. These diagrams help the operators understand the series and sequence of events and transitions in a protocol to identify errors or inefficiencies.

Automated Testing: It can be used in automated testing environments to authenticate the compliance of serial communication devices. It helps to analyze the performance of devices under various scenarios and further helps to ensure their proper functioning and adherence to standards.

Firmware and Software Debugging: It is a helpful tool for debugging firmware and software that includes serial communication. By acquiring the actual data being transmitted and received, the operators can detect the mismatches between expected and actual behavior, fostering the debugging and optimization of software code.

Performance Optimization: It can help to identify anomalies and performance issues in serial data communication by investigating the timing and sequence of data transfers. The captured data can help the operator understand data throughput and reduce latency better.

Embedded System Development: It is an essential tool in the development of embedded systems requiring serial communication. It assists in validating the proper integration of hardware and software components and ensures unfailing and accurate data exchange.





Thus, such application of logic analyzers for serial data analysis and decoding in electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and others contributes to its demand and fuel market growth.





Logic Analyzer Market: Segmental Overview

Based on end-users, the logic analyzer market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, medical, IT and telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, and others. There is a rise in demand from consumers for high-speed internet and better connectivity of the devices. Small and large businesses are digitalizing their business to increase their output and simplify their business process and workflow. Due to the rise in demand for better connectivity, the governments of several countries are investing in strengthening their telecom sector, which further fuels the logic analyzer market due to the need for testing the electronics and equipment used for efficient communication. For instance, in December 2021, the US president announced an investment of US$ 1.2 trillion under the infrastructure package. Under this, a large portion of the package was used to boost the broadband infrastructure and communication systems. In addition, this package was also focused on remodeling its aging infrastructure, which requires a logic analyzer to detect the anomalies in the communication systems.





Logic Analyzer Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AccuSource Electronics; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; Keysight Technologies; Qingdao Hantek Electronic Co., Ltd.; Arm Limited; GAO Tek & GAO Group Inc.; Rohde & Schwarz; Saleae; Zeroplus Technology; TEKTRONIX, INC. are a few of the key companies operating in the logic analyzer market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.





Recent Developments:

As per India Brand Equity Foundation in August 2023, India is the world’s second-largest telecommunications market. In October 2022, India’s Prime Minister launched 5G services in India, which further contributes to the growing telecommunication infrastructure in the country, generating the need for logic analyzers.





