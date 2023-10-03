Semidynamics and SignatureIP create a fully tested RISC-V multi-core environment and CHI interconnect

Semidynamics and SignatureIP's provide a fully-tested RISC-V, multi-core environment and CHI interconnect for the development of state-of-the-art chip designs

Advanced multi-core RISC-V chips can now easily be created for applications such as AI and ML

Semidynamics revolutionized the 64-bit RISC-V processor with cores that are fully customizable using its ‘Open Core Surgery’ approach.” — Kishore Mishra, SignatureIP’s CTO