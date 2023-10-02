Guacamole Market : Current Trends and Future Prospects to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% to 2031

Guacamole Market

Due to growing preferences for healthy and wholesome foods, the guacamole market is anticipated to experience significant expansion.

Surge in demand for alcohol consumption especially in the developing economies serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global guacamole market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guacamole Market by End User Industry (Food Processing Industry, Food Service Industry, Households), by Packaging (Glass Bottles, Plastic Containers, Pouches), by Distribution Channel (Business to Business, Supermarket and Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The guacamole market was valued at $852.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Guacamole has several health advantages and is a fantastic source of potassium, antioxidants, and healthy fats. As a result, the demand for guacamole is expected to rise dramatically as more people try to lead healthier lives by eating wholesome meals. Guacamole enhances heart health, prevents stroke, lessens liver damage, and fights inflammation. It also helps the brain and liver to operate better. It also helps to reduce deeper visceral belly fat and keeps a person full until their next meal by encouraging satiety. The regular, moderate use of it prevents bloating, moisturizes the skin, and delays aging. As a result, it is frequently used as a salad element and condiment in many different cuisines in the food and beverage (F&B) business.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global guacamole market based on end-user, packaging, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on packaging, the glass bottles segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global guacamole market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the pouches segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The guacamole market is segmented on the basis of end-user, packaging, distribution channel, and region. As per end-user, the market is classified into food processing industry, food service industry, and households. By packaging, the market is divided into glass bottles, plastic containers, and stand-up pouches. Depending on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into business-to-business, supermarket and hypermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online stores. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players operating in the guacamole industry focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Some of the key players in the guacamole market industry, include Avoking, Calavo Growers, Inc., Casa Sanchez SF, Hormel Foods Corporation, Sabra Dipping Co., LLC, Salud Foodgroup Europe b.v, Snowcrest, Westfalia Fruit Ltd, Woolworths Group ltd, and Landec Corporation.

In 2021, North America accounted for a 48.4% share of the guacamole market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The popularity of Mexican food outside of Mexico is helping the guacamole business expand. Major market participants are also all concentrated in North America, where domestic production of raw material is declining. As a result of the favorable trade relations between the two regions, Mexico has become a popular destination for guacamole manufacturers looking to either, buy raw ingredients or establish processing facilities. Thus, the above factors are likely to supplement the North America guacamole market growth during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the guacamole market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing guacamole market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the guacamole market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

