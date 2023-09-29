Cosplay Costumes Market Generating Revenue of $23,008.3 Million by 2030, At a Booming 17.4% Growth Rate

Cosplay Costumes Market-Allied

Cosplay has gained immense traction in the past and is becoming very much popular across the globe.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cosplay Costumes Market By End User, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”

The global cosplay costumes market size is expected to reach $23,008.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Cosplay is simply a combination of two words – costume and play. Cosplay is referred to the activity or performance art in which cosplayers/participants wear costumes and accessories to represent a specific character. Generally, characters from movies, stories, video games, and animations are represented by the cosplayers.

Cosplay originated from Japan and has gain traction across the world. Cosplay costumes are an important part of any play or drama where artists need to disguise themselves to represent a character. They growing popularity and rising participation in plays are boosting the demand for cosplay costumes. Moreover, the growing adoption of cosplay costumes during fashion shows and photography is fueling the growth of the global cosplay costumes market.

Festivals, such as Halloween, are celebrated in countries such as the UK, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and in some parts of Latin America. In Halloween, people dress up like ghosts to frighten the supernatural beings. It is a popular festival when the demand for cosplay costume rises. Moreover, the growing popularity of themed birthday parties, weddings, and Christmas parties is fostering the demand for cosplay costumes around the globe.

The growing participation of students in dramas/plays and dance performances in school and college functions is further propelling the demand for cosplay costumes. Furthermore, various television shows and movies based on science fiction and mythologies require the increased usage of cosplay costumes. These factors are propelling the growth of the cosplay costumes industry across the globe. The most popular fiction movies that are very much popular around the globe are the Avengers, Justice League, X-Men, and Star Wars.

The growing popularity of online sales channels is positively contributing to the market growth. The growing penetration of online platforms, such as Amazon, eBay, and Flipkart, is becoming increasingly important in modern times where most of the people are shifting toward online platforms for all their fashion needs.”

The outbreak of COVD-19 pandemic affected the cosplay costumes market negatively. All the major cosplay events and conventions on domestic and international levels, such as World Cosplay Summit, Anime Expo, Comic Con International, and Gamescon, were cancelled during 2020. The demand for cosplay costumes declined further as all cosplay competitions and events at schools and colleges were not allowed to be conducted.

The global cosplay costumes market segmented on the basis of end user, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on end user, it is segregated into men, women, kids, and unisex. Based on application, it is divided into video game costumes, movie costumes, individuals, and others. As per the distribution channel, the cosplay costumes market is classified into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region-wise, the cosplay costumes market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of LAMEA).

According to the cosplay costumes market trends, based on the end-user, the unisex segment is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing trend of gender equality. The fashion industry has been erasing the lines between the male and female when it comes to fashion.

As per the cosplay costumes market analysis, based on the application, the movie segment garnered 43.1% of the cosplay costumes market share, due to higher adoption of cosplay costumes in the industry, growing popularity of fictional and mythological characters, and growing production of movies related to historical characters.

As per the cosplay costumes market forecast, the online sales channel is expected to grow rapidly due to the growing penetration of internet and growing popularity of e-commerce platforms in the recent years.

Players operating in the global cosplay costumes market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the market opportunities, and increase profitability in the market. The major players operating in the global cosplay costumes market are Rubie’s Costume Company, Xcoser, RoleCosplay, Cossky UK, Spreepicky, Elope, Yaya Han, Uwowo Cosplay, Dtaku Plan, Mascot Super, Suzhou SQY, DokiDoki, and 77ACG.

Key findings of the study

The cosplay costumes market was valued at $4,625.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $23,008.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

By end user, the unisex segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on application, the movie segment was valued at $1,995.3 million, accounting for 43.1% of the global cosplay costumes market.

In 2020, the North America was the most prominent market, and is projected to reach $7,316.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

