Việt Nam helps Laos’ police build $10m academy of politics

VIETNAM, September 29 -

VIENTIANE — A handover ceremony of the Academy of Politics of the Lao People's Public Security, the gift of Việt Nam for Laos, took place in Vientiane on Friday.

With its construction starting in the Lao capital city on August 25 last year, the 6.5ha academy worth VNĐ250 billion (US$10.28 million) aims to meet the infrastructure needs for training, teaching, learning, and accommodation of 150 educational staff and lecturers as well as some 1,200 students per year.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm expressed his hope that the academy will become a major centre for political theory research and teaching of the Lao ministry and country.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese people's police force will always stand side by side with its Lao counterpart in the construction and development of the two countries, ensuring their political security and social order.

Lâm said in the near future, the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam will work closely with the Lao ministry to effectively operate the educational establishment, with readiness to collaborate in developing curricula and teaching materials, and sending experts to assist the academy.

In his speech, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security of Laos Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong stated that the facility was a testament to the comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and police forces. He pledged to operate the academy to its fullest with the highest efficiency.

The minister noted the first academic year at the academy already commenced on September 26, describing it as a historic turning point in the two ministries’ traditional cooperation in law enforcement training. — VNS