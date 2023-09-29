Twiga Partnership Shows the Transformative Impact of Mining, Says Barrick

All amounts expressed in US dollars unless specified otherwise

NORTH MARA GOLD MINE, Tanzania, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) and the Tanzanian government are demonstrating how mining can be an enormous force for good when miners and their host governments work together to create sustainable value for all stakeholders, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow.



Speaking to media here today, Bristow said Barrick’s pioneering Twiga partnership with the government, which equally shares the economic benefits generated by the North Mara and Bulyanhulu mines, should be a model for successful cooperation, notably in developing countries. Not only is Barrick now the largest contributor to the Tanzanian economy through taxes, salaries, dividends, payments to local suppliers, and investment in community projects, but it is also proving the country’s investability to other international mining companies.

Since taking over the two moribund mines in 2019, Barrick has transformed them into a world-class gold mining complex making a substantial contribution to the company’s bottom line. In that time, it has contributed more than $3 billion to the Tanzanian economy, with Twiga this year recognized as the largest dividend payer of all the companies in which the government has an interest. The mines spent 84% of their procurement budgets with local companies, and Tanzanian citizens account for 96% of their workforce.

In the same spirit of partnership, Barrick has committed $40 million to a roadbuilding program and a further $30 million to the improvement of the country’s education facilities.

Both mines are well on track to achieve their production guidance for 2023 as well as to replace reserves depleted by mining. In the meantime, exploration across Barrick’s licence areas has highlighted new development opportunities across these areas, including a potential new underground mine at North Mara.

“Our Twiga partnership is not only adding value to the Tanzanian economy but to the quality of the lives of the communities around its mines as they continue to grow. Our continued engagement with these communities and their village leaders, local NGOs and human rights organizations demonstrates Barrick’s partnership philosophy and our commitment to upholding human rights standards in the regions in which we operate,” Bristow said.

