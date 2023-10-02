Livestock Parasiticides Market growth rate, future trends, outlook by types, applications, End Users And forecast - 2031

Livestock Parasiticides Market

The livestock parasiticides market is expected to witness significant growth

Surge in demand for meat and meat food products and growth in concerns of zoonotic diseases drive the global livestock parasiticides market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livestock Parasiticides Market by Type (Ectoparasiticides , Endoparasiticides , Endectocides), by Livestock (Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Sheep and goats), by End user (Veterinary clinics and hospitals, Animal farms): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031 The Livestock Parasiticides Market Size was at $2.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Most of the parasiticidal have active ingredients, which have similar chemical structures and have many of the common features among them. They are grouped into different chemical classes and families as well. Many key players and companies throughout the world are coming up with various new formulations and products in the livestock parasiticides market to remove the increasing prevalence of diseases among livestock. The major factors that drive the Livestock Parasiticides Market Growth are increasing regulations for preventing the spread of animal diseases as animal diseases pose threat to public health and cause damage to businesses and the economy at large.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global livestock parasiticides market based on Type, Livestock, End User, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

The livestock parasiticides market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to a surge in demand for protein food or animal-derived food and an increase in the incidence of zoonotic and food-borne diseases globally. In addition, the increasing investments by the private players, regulations for preventing the spread of animal diseases, and rising animal health expenditures are the key drivers of the market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on type, the ectoparasiticide segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global livestock parasiticides market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the endectocides segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Some of the key players in the livestock parasiticides industry include Elanco animal health Incorporated, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Zoetis Inc. Merck & Co.Inc, virbac, Vetoquinol S.A., Petiq, Llc, Sequent Scientific Limited, Krka Group, Eco Animal Health Group Plc, Ceva Santé Animale, Chanelle Pharm, Bimeda Animal Health and Norbrook.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the total livestock parasiticides market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the livestock parasiticides market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing livestock parasiticides market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the livestock parasiticides market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

