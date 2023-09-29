Europe Biodegradable Packaging Market Is Anticipated To Surpass US$ 5.5 Billion By 2032

Growth in European Biodegradable Packaging Market Driven by Diverse Industry Adoption and Popularity of Eco-friendly Bags & Boxes

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe biodegradable packaging materials market size reached an approximate value of USD 2.94 Billion in 2022, with projections indicating it is poised to exceed USD 5.5 Billion by 2032. This growth is expected to occur at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032.The expansion of the European biodegradable packaging market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of biodegradable packaging across various end-use sectors, including food and packaging, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the growing trend of using biodegradable packaging in the form of bags and boxes is driving market growth during the evaluation period.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Biodegradable Packaging Market Surges in Europe: Sustainable Innovations and Growth ProjectionsThe European biodegradable packaging materials report is experiencing a notable increase of 1.3 times in demand. This growth can be primarily attributed to several factors, including a rising awareness of the detrimental effects of plastic and other harmful packaging materials, as well as a growing demand for sustainable packaging across various industries such as food and beverages and pharmaceuticals.The market is poised for further expansion during the forecast period of 2022-2032, with an anticipated growth rate of 1.7 times. This anticipated growth is driven by an increased emphasis on sustainability, reduced environmental impact, heightened consumer awareness, governmental bans on plastic, and a focus on more efficient packaging solutions.Manufacturers in the biodegradable packaging materials are embracing marketing strategies that promote environmentally friendly practices, positioning themselves to capture a larger market share. An innovative startup in the UAE has found a unique way to utilize the abundant local palm leaf resource by converting unwanted palm fibers into compostable food packaging materials. This process involves extracting fibers from palm tree leaves, mixing them with water and latex, drying, molding, and coating them with latex to create packaging materials.According to projections from Fact.MR, the market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 6.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, surpassing the 5.8% CAGR recorded between 2017 and 2021.The Influence of Consumer Pressure and the Attenborough Effect on Driving Growth in the European MarketMillennials are exhibiting a growing awareness of the detrimental environmental impacts associated with plastic consumption. Consequently, they are gravitating toward packaging materials that prioritize environmental sustainability. Their commitment to sustainability is so profound that they are willing to invest in eco-friendly options, even if they come at a higher cost.The Attenborough Effect, named after the renowned David Attenborough, plays a significant role in propelling market expansion. David Attenborough's efforts in educating the public about the adverse consequences of plastic use and the importance of sustainability have left a lasting impact. According to data from the Global Web Index, more than 52% of consumers in both the U.S. and the U.K. have actively reduced their use of single-use plastics, with 42% considering sustainable packaging as a crucial factor in their purchasing decisions, all attributable to the Attenborough Effect. These collective influences are expected to boost the sales of biodegradable packaging materials in the market by a substantial factor of 1.2x.Key Companies Profiled- Amcor Plc.- Smurfit Kappa- Sealed Air- International Paper- Mondi Group PLC- WestRock Company- Tetra Pak International S.A- DS Smith- Kruger Inc.- Toray Plastics Inc.Prohibition of Plastics and Stringent Environmental Regulations Emerge as a Prominent Market TrendIncreasing public concern regarding environmental issues, the implementation of rigorous environmental regulations, and advancements in research and development efforts within the bioplastics manufacturing sector by leading companies are expected to create numerous growth prospects in Europe.The European Union has adopted a stringent resolution aimed at reducing the overall consumption of thin plastic bags in the region by approximately 80% by 2022. This move is set to benefit manufacturers of biodegradable plastics and paper producers in the years ahead.Furthermore, the decline in the use of traditional plastic bags is poised to directly enhance the utilization of biodegradable plastic bags in shopping malls, retail establishments, and various loose packaging applications.Insights by CountryGermany's Pioneering Role in Advancing Biodegradable PackagingGermany leads the European Biodegradable Packaging market with a dominant market share of nearly 35%. The demand for biodegradable packaging is expected to experience a significant increase, with a projected growth rate of 6.4% CAGR over the forecast years due to several contributing factors.In March 2019, the upper house of Germany's parliament, known as the Bundesrat, passed legislation aimed at enhancing the recycling of packaging waste. This legislation also mandates that organizations responsible for collecting waste fees should create incentives to promote the use of recycled materials in packaging, thereby increasing sustainability and reducing our reliance on renewable resources.Furthermore, in March 2019, the German food delivery company Delivery Hero made a noteworthy investment in the biodegradable packaging manufacturer Bio-Lutions. This move aligns with the global trend of governments and businesses striving to minimize plastic waste and adopt more environmentally friendly packaging solutions.Insights by CategoryEuropean Biodegradable Packaging Market: Paper Dominates, Plastic Gains GroundThe European market for biodegradable packaging, categorized by types of biodegradable packaging materials, is divided into paper and paperboard packaging, plastic biodegradable packaging, and jute and wood biodegradable packaging. Among these categories, paper and paperboard biodegradable packaging materials are expected to maintain their leading position in the regional market.They currently hold a substantial market share of approximately 62.3% and are projected to contribute to approximately 85% of the total market revenue in the coming years. Conversely, plastic biodegradable packaging materials are predicted to account for around 22% of the market during the forecast period, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Market Environment:Prominent players in the European biodegradable packaging sector are adopting cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and actively engaging in collaborative ventures with counterparts in emerging economies. They are also committing significant resources to research and development efforts aimed at enhancing sustainability and minimizing carbon emissions.- In April 2021, Smurfit Kappa unveiled a fresh line of e-bottle packaging solutions tailored to meet the needs of the burgeoning online beverage market. This innovative range prioritizes sustainability by utilizing recyclable raw materials and allowing for customization to accommodate various bottle shapes and sizes. Additionally, the company provides a suite of automated solutions to streamline packaging processes.- In May 2021, Amcor Limited made an announcement regarding the development of more environmentally friendly packaging solutions for butter and margarine, constructed entirely from paper. This paper-based wrapper is 38% lighter than traditional aluminum and paper packaging, resulting in an 81% reduction in carbon footprint. This development aligns with consumers' sustainability objectives.Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market : The global biodegradable packaging materials industry is estimated at USD 88 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 169 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032. Pre-Packaged Food Market : People save energy, time, and skills needed for cooking with a range of pre-packed food options. These are widely available and less expensive. In addition to availability, these simplify meal preparation.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. 