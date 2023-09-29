Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market to Reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2032, Says Allied Market Research

Content Disarm And Reconstruction Market

This technique can be used to mitigate the risk of malware attacks on enterprise networks and ensure that all files are safe for use

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market by Component (Solution and Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), by Application (Email, Web, File Transfer Protocol, and Removable Devices), and End User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global content disarm and reconstruction market generated $274.8 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $1.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The global content disarm and reconstruction market is experiencing growth due to several factors, such as increased government compliance and cyber security regulations, a rise in cyberattacks and data breach incidents, and a surge in the adoption of cloud-based security solutions and services.

The high implementation cost of content disarm and reconstruction solutions and the dearth of skilled cyber security professionals & strategic planning impede the growth of this market. On the other hand, the rise in investments in big data security solutions and the surge in digital transformation initiatives across different industries are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario:

➢ The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on the content disarm and reconstruction market had witnessed stable growth. Due to the increasing number of people working remotely and relying on online communication tools, the risk of cyber-attacks increases, making content disarm and reconstruction solutions more essential for businesses to protect against these threats.

➢ Moreover, several companies are also investing to incorporate advanced and innovative solutions, as well as providing advanced security operations for seamless transfer of condition-based and predictive cyber security requirements, which, in turn, is contributing towards the growth of the content disarm and reconstruction market.

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global content disarm and reconstruction market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Due to rising government efforts to create cost-effective cybersecurity solutions and increasing investments from both public and private businesses. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in the adoption of digital technologies, such as cloud technology, across various industry verticals, along with the rising accessibility of desired information from several online platforms.

Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global content disarm and reconstruction market revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that it provides management of security operations and protection practices such as standards and compliance management, patch management, and routine policy changes. However, the small and medium sized enterprises segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in the need to recognize the importance of the IT and systems department rather than just hardware repair.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global content disarm and reconstruction market revenue, owing to the presence of major players in the cybersecurity industry in North America, such as Symantec, Palo Alto Networks, and Cisco Systems. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.8% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the fact that the region is home to many emerging economies and developing countries that are rapidly adopting digital technologies and facing a surge in cyber threats.

Key players in the industry:

➢ Broadcom Inc.

➢ Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

➢ Deep Secure

➢ Fortinet Inc.

➢ Gatefy

➢ Glasswall Solutions Limited

➢ OPSWAT Inc

➢ Resec Technologies

➢ YazamTech

