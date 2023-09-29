Aircraft Electrical System Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Aircraft Electrical System Market by Product, by Distribution Type, by Application and by End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft electrical systems are sophisticated systems of components that generate, transmit, distribute, utilize, and store electrical energy in the aircraft. This energy is supplied to various components and functions such as avionics, communication, heating or cooling, and primary & secondary flight controls. Generators or alternators are used to produce electricity, which are driven by engine, Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) or a Ram Air Turbine (RAT). The output may be115-120V high frequency ACor 14/28VDC, which may be converted and rectified as per the aircraft design.

The global aircraft electrical system market is driven by factors such as improved airline networks, increased customer preference for air ways, growth of defense spending, and surged inclination toward an all-electric aircraft and more-electric aircrafts, increasing the use of drones for civil and defense purposes. On the contrary, existing backlogs of aircraft deliveries and electric failures within the existing aircrafts creates a doubt over the reliability of new electric systems. This is expected to act as a restraint in the global electrical system market growth.

However, vast amount of research is going on in the design and development of the aircraft electrical systems domain. The rise in demand for light-weight aircrafts globally is pushing electric systems manufacturers to design electrical components with reduced weight and reliability. “More electric aircraft” are aircrafts in which electrically-driven systems are used in place of mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems, which offer better performance and reliability, and lower operating costs. Moreover, there is a rise in collaboration between electrical system manufacturers and aircraft manufacturers to invest in electric power systems. Such collaborative projects are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the aircraft electrical system market growth.

The aircraft electrical system market is segmented on the basis of component, distribution type, application, end user, and region. The market is divided by product into generation, conversion, storage, and distribution. By distribution type, the market is bifurcated into line-fit and retrofit. The applications of electrical energy in an aircraft include utility management, configuration management, power generation, and flight controlling. Defense and commercial aviation industry are the end users of such systems. The defense sector is further divided into aircrafts and helicopters; whereas the commercial aviation includes passenger aircrafts and cargo. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and services of aircraft electrical systems include Astronics, Boeing, Safran, UTC Aerospace, Fokker technologies, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Zodiac Aerospace, Esterline Control Systems, and Eaton.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The global aircraft electrical system market size has been analyzed across all regions

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study

The aircraft electrical system market analysis covers in-depth information of global aircraft electrical system industry share of participants

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : Astronics, Thales, Zodiac Aerospace, UTC Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Eaton, Boeing, Esterline Control Systems, Fokker technologies, Safran

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 : Generation, Conversion, Storage, Distribution, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Line-fit, Retrofit

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 : Power Generation, Utility Management, Configuration Management, Flight Controlling, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 : Commercial, Defense

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)