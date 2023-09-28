How workers at a further education college are taking the initiative on AI deployment

“AI is probably coming to the classroom, so with this pilot we will try to get hold of it. One of our opportunities is that we drive it.” (S, a lecturer)

In a context of stark uncertainty, UCU reps at the college have thought of taking the lead. A union rep led pilot is under development for staff to use AI tools with a focus on the use of AI to reduce workload. This pilot, run by reps, will aim to reduce lecturers ‘contact hours,’ that is the number of hours spent face to face with students – freeing lecturers to plan and prepare for classes and other academic work.

Reps want to explore the application of AI to “schemes of work” that guide the educational curriculum. Starting with the principle that the younger generation could greatly benefit from AI assistance, the reps both intend the pilot to explore how to manage their own work but also to responsibly facilitate its use by students, fostering a more effective and supportive educational environment.

The reps do recognise the risk of further embedding AI - from it being co-opted by management or creating further problems for workloads and admin. But they seem committed to get on the front foot of a technological change.

As one of the reps said, “Improve, don’t dehumanise”, that should be the aim of any innovative technology!”