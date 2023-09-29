CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Issues Statement Following SCC Board Vote

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement regarding the decision made by the Southeast Community College (SCC) Board of Governors to vote down the proposed levy increases in their 2024 budget.

“I am grateful for the action the SCC board took to not increase the levy. However, property taxpayers need to know they are still paying more in property taxes to SCC due to valuation increases,” said Gov. Pillen. “This situation further highlights why we need total valuation and property tax reform. I will be bringing legislation next session to address out of control valuation and property tax increases.”