Tennessee Attorney General Responds to Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Decision in L.W. v Skrmetti

Thursday, September 28, 2023 | 07:48pm

Nashville – This evening, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the district court’s preliminary injunction in L.W. v. Skrmetti. As a result, Tennessee’s law that protects children from irreversible gender-related medical interventions remains in effect.

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti had this to say.  “This is a big win for democracy.  Decisions that are not clearly resolved by the Constitution should be resolved by the people through their elected representatives. I am so proud of our team who stood strong against the overwhelming resources arrayed against Tennessee in this case.”

