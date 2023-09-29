Tennessee Attorney General Responds to Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Decision in L.W. v Skrmetti

Nashville – This evening, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the district court’s preliminary injunction in L.W. v. Skrmetti. As a result, Tennessee’s law that protects children from irreversible gender-related medical interventions remains in effect.

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti had this to say. “This is a big win for democracy. Decisions that are not clearly resolved by the Constitution should be resolved by the people through their elected representatives. I am so proud of our team who stood strong against the overwhelming resources arrayed against Tennessee in this case.”

