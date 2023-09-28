Submit Release
AB455 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-09-28

WISCONSIN, September 28 - An Act to create 20.115 (1) (f) and 168.107 of the statutes; Relating to: creating fuel blend requirements for new gas stations, providing grants for fuel blend compatibility improvements, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Transportation

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab455

