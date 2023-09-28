Rogers Sugar Announces Strike Action at Its Vancouver Refinery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Company” or “Rogers Sugar”) (TSX: RSI) today announced that Public and Private Workers of Canada (PPWC) Local 8 has initiated strike action following a failure to agree on terms for a new collective agreement for its members at the Vancouver refinery. The existing collective agreement expired on February 28, 2023.



In the time since the expiration of the existing agreement, the Company and PPWC Local 8 have met several times with the objective of reaching a new collective agreement. On September 25, 2023, PPWC Local 8 issued a 72-hour strike notice to the Company to take effect at September 28, 2023 at 11:43 a.m. Pacific Time. In advance of this deadline, Rogers Sugar made the decision to idle the Vancouver plant, to ensure an orderly shutdown process that ensures the safety of all employees and the security of its facilities and operations.

Communications between the parties are on-going and the Company is optimistic about the potential to achieve an equitable agreement that benefits all participants. Rogers Sugar will provide updates as the situation progresses.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers Sugar is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic Inc. (“Lantic”), and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic has been refining sugar for 135 years and operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operates a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic’s sugar products are marketed under the “Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the “Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of The Maple Treat Company (“TMTC”) and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de- Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC’s products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products supplied under retail private label brands in approximately fifty countries and are sold under various brand names. The Company’s goal is to offer the best quality sugars and sweeteners to satisfy its customers.

