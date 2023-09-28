Traffic Advisory for September 29- October 1, 2023
Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.
People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.
BEACON HILL
Fall HillFest, – Sunday, October 1, 2023
The Beacon Hill Civic Association will be holding its annual Fall HillFest event on Sunday, October 1, 2023 from Noon to 4:00 PM.
Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:
- Brimmer Street, West side (odd side) from Mt Vernon Street to Otis Place
- Charles Street, West side (even side) from Mt Vernon Street to #54 Charles Street
- Mount Vernon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Brimmer Street
- River Street, Both sides, from Mount Vernon Street to Lime Street
BRIGHTON
BOSTON COLLEGE FAMILY WEEKEND – Friday & Saturday, September 29 & 30, 2023
Parking restrictions will be in place to support Boston College Family Weekend. They will be in place on the following street:
- Beacon Street, Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Road heading westerly to Newton Line at 2609 Beacon Street
CHINATOWN
Double Ten Parade - Saturday, October 7, 2023
The annual Double Ten Parade will start in the area of the Chinatown Gate on Beach Street and from Beach Street, turn right onto Washington Street and follow Washington Street until it crosses State Street and then enter the Washington Mall area of Boston City Hall Plaza.
Parking restrictions and potential closures will be in place from Saturday 8 AM to 12 PM on the following streets:
- Beach Street, Both sides, from Hudson Street to Tyler Street
- Hudson Street, Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street
DOWNTOWN
Saint Anthony Shrine – Blessing of the Animals – Wednesday, October 4, 2023
The Arch Street Church – Saint Anthony Shrine will be conducting the Blessing of the Animals from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM which will require the restricting of parking on Arch Street between Summer Street and Franklin Street.
FENWAY
Annual Jimmy Fund Walk – Sunday, October 1, 2023
The annual Jimmy Fund Walk will occur on Sunday, October 1, 2023 with the ending point being near Fenway Park as Copley Square is under construction. The route of the walk follows the route of the Boston Marathon and will turn off of Beacon Street to Maitland Street to David Ortiz Way to access the Red Sox Parking Lot. There will be numerous production vehicles and buses in the area.
Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:
- Jersey Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Brookline Avenue
- Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Kilmarnock Street to Ipswich Street
- Ipswich Street, Both sides, from Lansdowne Street to Van Ness Street
- Lansdowne Street, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street
- David Ortiz Way, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Maitland Street
- Maitland Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to David Ortiz Way
- Brookline Avenue, Both sides, from Deaconess Road heading towards Francis Street
- Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street
- Cleveland Circle, Chestnut Hill Avenue
- Cassidy Playground Parking Area – all of the metered areas
ROSLINDALE
ROSLINDALE PARADE – Sunday, October 1, 2023
The annual Roslindale Day Parade will be held on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Parking restrictions and rolling road closure will be in place to support the event.
STAGING AREA
- Cummins Highway, North side (even side), from Lindall Street to Washington Street
- Murray Hill Road, South side (odd side), from Florence Street to Washington Street
- Firth Road, South side (odd side), from Florence Street to Washington Street
- Bexley Road, South side (odd side), from Washington Street to Florence Street
- Washington Street, Both sides, from Stellman Avenue to Cummins Highway
- South Street, Both sides, from Washington Street to Belgrade Avenue
- Belgrade Avenue, Both sides, from South Street to Roberts Street
- Basile Street, Both sides, from Washington Street to Lindall Street
- Robert Street, Both sides, from South Street to Belgrade Avenue
- Walter Street, Both sides, from South Street to Symmes Street/Knoll Street
- South side (odd side), from Knoll Street to Primrose Street
- South Walter Street, Both sides, from Robert Street to South Fairview Street
PARADE ROUTE
- Belgrade Avenue, Both sides, from Roberts Street to West Roxbury Parkway
- West Roxbury Parkway, Both sides, from Belgrade Avenue to Msgr. Finn Circle
- Msgr. Finn Circle, Both sides, from West Roxbury Parkway to South Street
- Centre Street, Both sides, from Msgr. Finn circle to South Street
- South Street, Both sides, from Centre Street to Walter Street
UPCOMING EVENTS
BEACON HILL
BOSTON 10K FOR WOMEN – Saturday, October 7, 2023
The annual Boston 10K for Women will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 starting on Beacon Street between Charles Street and Brimmer Street. To provide sufficient street capacity for this event certain areas will need to be posted with a temporary parking restriction.
Parking restrictions and potential road closure will be in effect on the following streets:
- Beacon Street, South side (Boston Public Garden side), from Charles Street to opposite Arlington Street
- Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Clarendon Street, excluding the section of Beacon Street referenced above (Charles Street to Arlington Street, Public Garden side).
- Boylston Street, North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street.
- Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.
SOUTH BOSTON
South Boston Street Festival – Saturday, October 7, 2023
The annual South Boston Street Festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 7, 2023 on East Broadway, between I Street and L Street, with access being maintained eastbound to Emerson Street and also partly on K Street from East Broadway to Emerson Street.
Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:
- East Broadway, Both sides, from I street to L Street
- Municipal Parking Lot off East Broadway by the Boston Public Library, All spaces within parking lot
- L Street, West side (odd side), from L Street heading southerly for the first two street lights
- K Street, Both sides, from East Broadway to Emerson Street
Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.