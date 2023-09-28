Traffic Advisory for September 29- October 1, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BEACON HILL

Fall HillFest, – Sunday, October 1, 2023

The Beacon Hill Civic Association will be holding its annual Fall HillFest event on Sunday, October 1, 2023 from Noon to 4:00 PM.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Brimmer Street, West side (odd side) from Mt Vernon Street to Otis Place

Charles Street, West side (even side) from Mt Vernon Street to #54 Charles Street

Mount Vernon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Brimmer Street

River Street, Both sides, from Mount Vernon Street to Lime Street

BRIGHTON

BOSTON COLLEGE FAMILY WEEKEND – Friday & Saturday, September 29 & 30, 2023

Parking restrictions will be in place to support Boston College Family Weekend. They will be in place on the following street:

Beacon Street, Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Road heading westerly to Newton Line at 2609 Beacon Street

CHINATOWN

Double Ten Parade - Saturday, October 7, 2023

The annual Double Ten Parade will start in the area of the Chinatown Gate on Beach Street and from Beach Street, turn right onto Washington Street and follow Washington Street until it crosses State Street and then enter the Washington Mall area of Boston City Hall Plaza.

Parking restrictions and potential closures will be in place from Saturday 8 AM to 12 PM on the following streets:

Beach Street, Both sides, from Hudson Street to Tyler Street

Hudson Street, Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

DOWNTOWN

Saint Anthony Shrine – Blessing of the Animals – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The Arch Street Church – Saint Anthony Shrine will be conducting the Blessing of the Animals from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM which will require the restricting of parking on Arch Street between Summer Street and Franklin Street.

FENWAY

Annual Jimmy Fund Walk – Sunday, October 1, 2023

The annual Jimmy Fund Walk will occur on Sunday, October 1, 2023 with the ending point being near Fenway Park as Copley Square is under construction. The route of the walk follows the route of the Boston Marathon and will turn off of Beacon Street to Maitland Street to David Ortiz Way to access the Red Sox Parking Lot. There will be numerous production vehicles and buses in the area.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Jersey Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Brookline Avenue

Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Kilmarnock Street to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street, Both sides, from Lansdowne Street to Van Ness Street

Lansdowne Street, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

David Ortiz Way, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Maitland Street

Maitland Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to David Ortiz Way

Brookline Avenue, Both sides, from Deaconess Road heading towards Francis Street

Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street

Cleveland Circle, Chestnut Hill Avenue

Cassidy Playground Parking Area – all of the metered areas

ROSLINDALE

ROSLINDALE PARADE – Sunday, October 1, 2023

The annual Roslindale Day Parade will be held on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Parking restrictions and rolling road closure will be in place to support the event.

STAGING AREA

Cummins Highway, North side (even side), from Lindall Street to Washington Street

Murray Hill Road, South side (odd side), from Florence Street to Washington Street

Firth Road, South side (odd side), from Florence Street to Washington Street

Bexley Road, South side (odd side), from Washington Street to Florence Street

Washington Street, Both sides, from Stellman Avenue to Cummins Highway

South Street, Both sides, from Washington Street to Belgrade Avenue

Belgrade Avenue, Both sides, from South Street to Roberts Street

Basile Street, Both sides, from Washington Street to Lindall Street

Robert Street, Both sides, from South Street to Belgrade Avenue

Walter Street, Both sides, from South Street to Symmes Street/Knoll Street

South side (odd side), from Knoll Street to Primrose Street

South Walter Street, Both sides, from Robert Street to South Fairview Street

PARADE ROUTE

Belgrade Avenue, Both sides, from Roberts Street to West Roxbury Parkway

West Roxbury Parkway, Both sides, from Belgrade Avenue to Msgr. Finn Circle

Msgr. Finn Circle, Both sides, from West Roxbury Parkway to South Street

Centre Street, Both sides, from Msgr. Finn circle to South Street

South Street, Both sides, from Centre Street to Walter Street

UPCOMING EVENTS

BEACON HILL

BOSTON 10K FOR WOMEN – Saturday, October 7, 2023

The annual Boston 10K for Women will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 starting on Beacon Street between Charles Street and Brimmer Street. To provide sufficient street capacity for this event certain areas will need to be posted with a temporary parking restriction.

Parking restrictions and potential road closure will be in effect on the following streets:

Beacon Street, South side (Boston Public Garden side), from Charles Street to opposite Arlington Street

Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Clarendon Street, excluding the section of Beacon Street referenced above (Charles Street to Arlington Street, Public Garden side).

Boylston Street, North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street.

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

SOUTH BOSTON

South Boston Street Festival – Saturday, October 7, 2023

The annual South Boston Street Festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 7, 2023 on East Broadway, between I Street and L Street, with access being maintained eastbound to Emerson Street and also partly on K Street from East Broadway to Emerson Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

East Broadway, Both sides, from I street to L Street

Municipal Parking Lot off East Broadway by the Boston Public Library, All spaces within parking lot

L Street, West side (odd side), from L Street heading southerly for the first two street lights

K Street, Both sides, from East Broadway to Emerson Street

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.