New Fantasy Novel 'Check Mate: Wolf Sisters Book 1' Takes Readers on an Exciting Journey of Magic and Adventure
Be entranced by the magical world of 'Check Mate: Wolf Sisters Book 1', a captivating fantasy novel written by the talented author Margy MilletTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Check Mate: Wolf Sisters Book 1' by Margy Millet is a thrilling and captivating urban fantasy novel that takes readers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, suspense, and the supernatural. This book follows the life of Pilar Rhonda Alvarez, a DEA officer with the Miami Police Department who also happens to be a werewolf.
Living a seemingly calm existence alongside her two half-sisters, Pilar, and her sisters have a secret PI agency dedicated to assisting battered and abused women. However, Pilar's life takes an unexpected turn when Alton Succo, an investigator from Sedona, Arizona, crashes into it. Alton is in town to investigate a dangerous drug trafficking ring.
The twist comes when Pilar's wolf instantly recognizes Alton as her mate, setting off a series of events that will challenge and test their connection. Simultaneously, a case at their agency forces Pilar to confront an old crush, creating a dilemma between her past and a new, undeniable attraction.
This urban fantasy novel offers readers a unique twist by featuring a werewolf protagonist who not only works in law enforcement but also battles with her own personal desires and duties. With its mix of suspense, romance, and supernatural elements, 'Check Mate: Wolf Sisters Book 1' is sure to captivate fans of the genre and leave them eagerly turning the pages until the very end.
Available now on popular book-selling platforms such as Amazon, 'Check Mate: Wolf Sisters Book 1' promises to be an exhilarating read for fantasy lovers of all ages. With Margy Millet’s expert storytelling prowess, readers will be whisked away on an unforgettable adventure where suspense and destiny collide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube