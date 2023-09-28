QIAGEN extends AI capabilities of its NGS interpretation software QCI Interpret to enable clinical exome completeness

AI-driven literature extraction for thousands of rare disease genes fortifies and extends QIAGEN’s proprietary, human-certified content, providing complete bibliographic coverage of the clinical exome // Enhanced AI-trained phenotype driven ranking of pathogenic variants improves accuracy and efficiency of prioritizing candidate variants // New features reduce time needed for prioritization, assessment and interpretation of clinically relevant variants and facilitate access to trusted evidence for diagnostic labs

Venlo, the Netherlands, and Redwood City, California, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today the expansion of its clinical decision support software, QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret (QCI Interpret), to include artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced coverage of thousands of rare disease genes, advancing its AI-capabilities that have been established for over two decades. The expansion complements the human-certified content curation of QCI Interpret and enables complete bibliographical coverage of the clinical exome.

New features include:

Additional AI-derived literature references for thousands of additional genes in the clinical genome to supplement QIAGEN-curated content. The unique combination of human-certified and AI-derived content not only saves considerable time in the prioritization, assessment, and interpretation of clinically relevant variants but ensures diagnostic labs have access to complete and trusted evidence as they onboard and deploy larger gene panels.

Enhancement of the AI-trained phenotype-driven ranking. This advanced feature significantly increases the diagnostic power of exome sequencing by improving the accuracy and efficiency of identifying disease-gene associations. In addition, QCI Interpret users can now filter publications to focus exclusively on phenotype-related references. With one click, they can pull only publications relevant to the patient's genome and phenotype, significantly reducing time spent reviewing the literature for each variant classification.

Advancement for somatic NGS testing with QCI Interpret for Oncology, providing new report revisioning capabilities, streamlined filtering of structural variants, and quick identification of disease-relevant clinical literature

“As costs for whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing decrease, clinical labs face bottlenecks in NGS interpretation,” said Jonathan Sheldon, Senior Vice President of QIAGEN Digital Insights. “We help researchers to overcome this challenge by broadening the content of QCI Interpret, now covering the whole exome thanks to additional AI capabilities. By bringing human-curated and AI-derived content together, we deliver complete, trusted and accurate evidence to our customers and offer them the highest quality and most comprehensive clinical NGS reporting solution on the market.”

For over two decades, QCI Interpret has combined the accuracy and consistency of QIAGEN’s proprietary expert (MD/PhD) curation with the superior efficiency of machine curation (AI-powered) to enable high-confidence variant interpretation and reporting. With over 3.5 million NGS patient test cases analyzed and interpreted worldwide, QCI Interpret is one of the most widely used and universally respected platforms for efficiently accessing clinical evidence to support confident decision-making in genetic testing.

QCI Interpret continuously expands its global footprint and is adopted by an increasing number of programs and institutions. For example earlier this year, the Danish National Genome Center selected QCI Interpret for variant interpretation in oncology genome sequencing. The software will be used at testing sites throughout Denmark and support the nationwide initiative to offer sequencing-based solutions for cancer patients.

Learn more about the latest release of QCI Interpret here: https://digitalinsights.qiagen.com/products-overview/clinical-insights-portfolio/qiagen-clinical-insight/qci-interpret/

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2023, QIAGEN employed more than 6,100 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, including those products used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

John Gilardi QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11711 ir@qiagen.com Phoebe Loh QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11457 ir@qiagen.com Thomas Theuringer QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11826 pr@qiagen.com Daniela Berheide QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11676 pr@qiagen.com