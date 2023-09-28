UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law is Celebrating its 50th Anniversary

CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNH Franklin Pierce is celebrating its 50th anniversary since being founded as the Franklin Pierce Law Center in 1973.

We anticipate a very large turnout of our alumni and friends to celebrate this very special occasion as we review our last 50 years, through the many phases of the law school’s history and growth. We will celebrate our nationally renowned intellectual property program and our status as a thought-leader in intellectual property, our current status as the state of New Hampshire’s only law school, and our status as a public institution in the University of New Hampshire System.

Alumni from around the world spanning from India, Taiwan, China, Latin America and beyond, students, faculty, and staff will attend the celebration which involves several events. National and international engagement is welcomed and encouraged throughout the weekend. In particular, we note our opening evening event with remarks by President Jim Dean and Dean Megan Carpenter on Friday evening, September 29 at the Bank of New Hampshire stage. The social part of the evening kicks off at 5:00pm and the program will commence at 6:30pm. A film with the history of the school will be shown shortly after the program commences.

Our 50th anniversary gala event on Saturday evening, September 30 at 6:30pm will be held at the Grappone Center. Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald of the New Hampshire Supreme Court and Judge Raymond Chen of the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will be our primary speakers. The social part of this event kicks off at 6:30pm and the speakers will be at 7:30pm, followed by dinner and entertainment.

For media inquiries interested in covering this event, please contact Rachael Lefurge, Marketing and Communications Specialist at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law at Rachael.lefurge@law.unh.edu.