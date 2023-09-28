FDA Approves Second Over-the-Counter Naloxone Nasal Spray

Newly-approved over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray: A beacon of hope in the fight against opioid overdoses.

The FDA has given its approval for a 2nd Over-the-Counter/OTC naloxone nasal spray. Naloxone is an opioid antagonist used to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

The agency has long prioritized access to naloxone products, and we welcome manufacturers of other naloxone products to discuss potential nonprescription development programs with the FDA.” — FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D.