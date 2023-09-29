Star conductor Matthias Manasi to conduct the New Year's Concert 2024 in Kuala Lumpur Matthias Manasi is today one of the most influential conductors in the operatic and symphonic realms. Matthias Manasi conducts the Romanian Radio National Orchestra with soloist Alexandru Tomescu in Sala Radio in Bucharest on December 8, 2017 (Photo: Roza Zah)

Shooting star German conductor Matthias Manasi is among today’s most distinguished conductors.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star conductor Matthias Manasi will conduct the New Year's Concert 2024 in the Malaysian capital city Kuala Lumpur with the Selangor Symphony Orchestra Orchestra in the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre on January 13, 2024. This will be the first time that Matthias Manasi will conduct at this prestigious international event.

Manasi and the Selangor Symphony Orchestra will interpret works by Michail Glinka, Johann Strauss, Gioachino Rossini,, Jacques Offenbach, John Williams and songs from various musicals.

Matthias Manasi is considered an exceptional conductor and is one of the most distinguished conductors of our time. He studied conducting and piano at the Stuttgart University of Music and piano at the Karlsruhe University of Music. His teachers included Thomas Ungar, Andrzej Ratusiński and Carmen Piazzini. Manasi made his conducting debut in Stuttgart at the age of 19 and was once one of the youngest chief conductors in Europe. Most recently he was music director and chief conductor of the NC Opera Buffalo (NY, USA) from 2017 to 2021, where he led productions of Mozart's "Der Schauspieldirektor, "La Traviata", "Rigoletto" and "Aida". With his inexhaustible musical energy and his unique artistic charisma, he brought new ideas, inspiration and innovation to the musical life of one of the great cultural metropolises in the USA.

Matthias Manasi is happy that his professional life as a conductor goes on with conducting operas and concerts again. When speaking with him, he thought back to the spring of 2020, when his third season as music director and chief conductor of the NC Opera Buffalo was abruptly stopped by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel happy that we are able to work again in our professions as musicians. We all were destroyed because at a certain point we thought no one needed us anymore,” he said. "The concert halls were closed. The theaters were closed. Some people were working their jobs, their lives went on, but we were sitting at home.”

Since 2021, Manasi has been concentrating as a guest conductor on international invitations from symphony orchestras and on interesting offers he receives from various opera houses. His recent highlights include the productions of Rodion Shchedrin's "Anna Karenina", Elena Langer's "Figaro Gets a Divorce", "Eugen Onegin", "Boris Godunow", "Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg", "Die Fledermaus", "Carmen" at the Poznań Opera House, Eötvös' "Angels in America", Penderecki's "Paradise lost", Szymanowski's "Król Roger" and "Hagith", "Der Rosenkavalier", "Parsifal" at the Opera Wroclawska, "Der Fliegende Holländer" at the Theater Bremen, "Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny" at the Opera Halle and "Das Liebesverbot" at the Opera Leipzig. He also accepted invitations as a guest conductor at the State Opera Rousse and at the Polish National Opera in Warsaw. Concert engagements have taken him to the Romanian National Radio Orchestra, the Münchner Rundfunkorchester, the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, the SWR-Symphonieorchester, the Symphony Orchestra of the Brazilian National Opera, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, the Milan orchestra "I Solisti di Milano" and the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra.

The classical music star Manasi also conducted numerous world premieres. In April 2022 Arthur Orenburgsky's "Concertino for Violin and Orchestra" score received a critically acclaimed world premiere performed by Matthias Manasi, the Kazakh State Philharmonic Orchestra and violinist Aida Ayupova in the Kazakh State Philharmonic in Almaty.

Most recently, his new highly acclaimed CD with Mozart's Symphonies nos. 34, 35 & 36 with the Slovak Sinfonietta was released on the label Hänssler Classic.

The album is available to order and stream here:

https://haensslerprofil.lnk.to/HC22078