Protective Services Personnel Recognized With Long Service Medals

CANADA, September 29 - Released on September 28, 2023

This afternoon, the latest recipients of the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal were honoured by Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and Provincial Secretary Don Morgan, at a ceremony in Saskatoon.

"Through their tireless efforts, protective services professionals allow us to feel safe in our communities and in our daily lives," Morgan said. "Their selfless actions embody the very essence of service and contribute immensely to bettering our province. I am honoured to be able to show thanks to these deserving recipients for their years of dedication and courage."

The medal honours personnel with 25 years or more of exemplary service in Saskatchewan in the protective services field. Recipients include police, fire, federal and provincial corrections, border services, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as mobile crisis and family violence outreach services.

This year, the medal will be presented to 178 individuals from rural and urban communities across the province. In addition to the medal ceremony today in Saskatoon, another two medal ceremonies will be held in Regina on October 18, 2023.

Recipients receive a circular medal surmounted by St. Edward’s Crown and a certificate signed by the Lieutenant Governor, Premier and Provincial Secretary. The medal bears the motto Qui civitatem tuentur (who guard the citizenry).

For more information about the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal, including how to submit a nomination, visit saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kaylyn WhibbsIntergovernmental AffairsReginaPhone: 306-527-1910Email: kaylyn.whibbs@gov.sk.ca