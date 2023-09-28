Maine Educators Provide Valuable Input Through Maine Educational Assessments Panels

The Maine Department of Education wishes to extend a special thank you to the Maine educators who recently participated in educator panels across the Maine Educational Assessments: Maine Through Year, Maine Science, Multi-State Alternate Assessment, and WIDA ACCESS for ELLs.

Below is a list of panels and the dates they were held:

Multi-State Alternate Assessment, Item Review Committee, June 2023

MSAA Science, Standard Setting, July 2023

Maine Science Assessment, Rangefinding, July 2023

Maine Through Year Assessment, Alignment Study and Embedded Standard Setting, July 2023

WIDA ACCESS for ELLs, Online Forms Review August 2023

Maine Through Year Assessment, Content & Bias Review, August 2023

The expertise of Maine educators is critical to the development of the state’s assessments. Their engagement ensures that Maine continues to strive towards high standards and achievement for all Maine students. Many thanks to the following panelists for sharing their time and expertise during this review!

Below are the names of educators pictured above, listed from left to right:

Row 1: Mark Dennett, Kelley Wallace, Morgan Brewer, Melanie Bowlus, Abbey Trask, Rachel Ahearn, Nicole Lemay

Row 2: Travis Michaud, Amanda West, Lisa Russell, Lacey Todd, Brian Rounds, Christina O’Grady, Erin McGuan

Row 3: Amy Tucker, Melanie Duran, Sarah Collins, Tricia Alley, Misty Favreau, Jennifer England, Karen Galella

Row 4: Karen Laliberte, Amy Mousseau, Michelle DeBlois, Jenny Chichocki-Perry, Stacy Del Gallo, Michelle Hayward, Emily Darby

Row 5: Wendy Dunbar, Tammy Craig, Teresa Sinclair, Anne Tibbets

Below are the names of educators who participated but are not pictured:

Andrea Bozzino, Kailie Bascom, Ann Kenny, Barbara Marshall, Katherine Miller, Victoria Kasper, Autumn Pepin, Machaela Howatt, James Skrabak, Daniel Magas, Michelle Reynolds, Elizabeth Ross, Tamara Flewelling, Kerry Lathrop, Paula Cole, Misty Houlsen, Melanie Ruark, JoDell Torrey, Melissa Adams, Lori Smith, Molly Perry, Melissa Arbour, Karen Mayo, Sharon Pelkey, MaryAnn Wheeler, Kristina Swensen, Nicole Ellis, Diana Iwaszkiewicz Carson, Danielle Pouzol, Francine Young, April Flagg, Sara Crabtree, Scott Bickerstaff, Shannon Scribner, Juliet Tinckham, Ian Campbell, Amanda Boynton, Megan Moyniham, Kaitlyn Silva, Patricia Adams, Kate Greeley, Fallyn Adams, Linda Ross, Melanie Slocum, Rachel Larrabee, Melanie Doran, Rebecca Eugley