New Balance Says No to Kangaroo Skins, Joining Nike and Puma This Year in Pledging to Exit Trade in Kangaroo for Cleats

Kangaroos are the most commercially slaughtered animal in the world. Puma's announcement portends relief for Australia's iconic marsupial.

Boston-based brand announces pledges to drop kangaroo-based shoes six months after Portland-based Nike says it will end using wildlife to make soccer cleats.

New Balance deserves our praise for pledging to disassociate itself from the wildlife-skin trade.” — Wayne Pacelle, president of the Center for a Humane Economy