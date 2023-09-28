Nation’s Largest Statewide Public Water Agency Coalition Elects Leadership for 2024-‘25

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today announced the results of an election for its top leadership, with member agency representatives voting in Cathy Green as president and Ernesto “Ernie” Avila as vice president. They will begin their two-year term of service on Jan. 1, 2024.



Green, currently ACWA vice president, has served on the Orange County Water District (OCWD) Board of Directors since 2010 and is also Vice Chair of the National Water Research Institute.

Prior to her service on OCWD’s board, she was elected to two consecutive terms on the Huntington Beach City Council, where she also served two terms as mayor. Green is a registered nurse and holds a degree in law. She succeeds outgoing ACWA President Pamela Tobin, who serves on the San Juan Water District Board of Directors in the Sacramento area.

Replacing Green as vice president, Avila has served on the Contra Costa Water District (CCWD) Board of Directors since 2016 and chairs ACWA’s Local Government Committee. He has also served as director of engineering at CCWD and as general manager of the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District. A registered civil engineer in California, he owns Avila and Associates Consulting Engineers based in Concord.

ACWA is the largest statewide coalition of public water agencies in the U.S with more than 470 public water agency members. The president and vice president are elected by the membership to lead the association and its 37-member Board of Directors.

Contacts:

Heather Engel, ACWA Director of Communications | heathere@acwa.com | (916) 669-2387

Gina Ayala, OCWD Director of Public Affairs | gayala@ocwd.com | (714) 378-3323

Jennifer Allen, CCWD Director of Public Affairs | jallen@ccwater.com | (925) 297-9739

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

