Local Health Council Advises Everyone to Speak to Their Physician About Vaccines for the Fall and Winter Viral Season

As always, speak to your physician about the best decision for your health”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, officials with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) met to discuss updated vaccine recommendations. This is the first fall and winter virus season, where vaccines are available for the three viruses responsible for most U.S. hospitalizations – COVID-19, RSV, and flu. In addition to safe, updated COVID-19 vaccines, at-home tests for the virus can identify infection so you can protect your family, coworkers, and the public. If you get sick, talk to your doctor about proven, effective treatments that can reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death.
— Andrea Stephenson, CEO of the Health Council of Southeast Florida
The latest recommendations are for everyone six months and older to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine if they have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two months. Because the virus that causes COVID-19 is constantly changing, protection from vaccines declines over time and updated vaccines can restore protection and provide your family with enhanced protection against the variants currently responsible for most infections here in this country.
Most Americans with health insurance can still get a COVID-19 vaccine for free. People with health plans that do not cover the cost can get a free vaccine from other local health centers or their state, local, tribal, or territorial health departments. Pharmacies participating in the CDC's Bridge Access Program and providers enrolled in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program can also provide no-cost vaccines.
For more information on updated COVID-19 vaccines visit: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) | CDC
"As always, speak to your physician about the best decision for your health," says Andrea Stephenson, CEO of the Health Council of Southeast Florida, whose goal is to provide residents with information to help enhance public health.
Visit stayhealthysunshine.org for a reliable source of updated information and facts, a vaccination-finder link, a list of Florida's 11 Local Health Councils, and connections to assistance for COVID-related needs.
