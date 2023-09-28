Attorney General Bonta and Stockton Police Department Announce 34 Arrests, Seizes 20 Firearms in Stockton

STOCKTON — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the felony arrests of 30 individuals, as well as the seizure of 20 firearms, including four assault weapons and two “ghost” guns in Stockton. The arrest and seizure are the result of a joint operation by the Stockton Police Department (SPD) and the California Department of Justice (DOJ) targeting a violent organized criminal group in Stockton. The investigation, which began on August 2, 2023, culminated in a large-scale multiagency operation occurring on September 21, 2023, where numerous assisting law enforcement agencies served 19 search warrants and 11 arrest warrants in San Joaquin and Yuba counties. The operation resulted in the arrest of a suspect for the attempted murder of an SPD sergeant who was shot after a pursuit that occurred on August 2, 2023. Additionally, the investigation prevented two violent crimes, including a planned shooting.

“Let today’s announcement send a clear and strong message: violent crime will not be tolerated in California,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I am grateful for the California Department of Justice agents and our law enforcement partners in San Joaquin County for their collaboration to get dangerous, illicit firearms off our streets. As our state’s chief law enforcement officer, protecting the public safety of Californians is my highest priority.”

“The arrest and charges are a result of an OCG gang takedown after an extensive investigation into the shooting of a Stockton Police Sergeant and the on-going violence in the Kentfield/Gateway area of Stockton,” said San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas. “This was a collaborative effort done in conjunction with the California Department of Justice Special Operations Unit. I would like to thank them for their excellent hard work and professionalism in assisting in the apprehension of the above mentioned individuals.”

"We appreciate the collaborations during this investigation,” said Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden. “Working collectively, we were able to conduct focused enforcement on those groups that continued to drive violence in our city. We will not tolerate gun violence."

On August 2, 2023, SPD officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking of a 69-year-old male victim when an officer located the stolen vehicle and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The stolen vehicle came to a stop and the occupants immediately exited and began shooting at the sergeant on scene, striking the sergeant multiple times. Based on the casings that were recovered it appeared that four different caliber firearms were used to fire over 70 rounds during the shooting. Officers arrested one of the suspects at the scene and the remaining suspects evaded arrest.

Through the investigation of the shooting, California DOJ and its partners prevented two violent crimes from occurring, seized illegal weapons, and obtained evidence related to other shootings and violent assaults. During the entire investigation, 30 individuals were arrested and 20 firearms were seized, including four assault weapons and two “ghost” guns. One additional suspect was arrested for the shooting of the SPD officer and was charged with carjacking, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer and active participation in a criminal street gang. Two other individuals were charged for accessory after the fact.

The remaining suspects face charges including accessory after the fact to a felony; possession of a firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm; felonies committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang; active participation in a criminal street gang; conspiracy to commit robbery; felon in possession of firearm; felon in possession of assault weapon; felon in possession of ammunition; possession of cocaine for purpose of sale; and child endangerment.

Through collaboration, DOJ’s Special Operations Unit provides statewide enforcement for combating violent crime, organized criminal activity, gangs, and organized crime groups, as well as intrastate drug trafficking. The unit uses the latest technology and advanced investigative techniques to work alongside local law enforcement to enhance investigations into violent criminals and organized crime throughout the state.

Attorney General Bonta continues DOJ’s work with local, state, and federal partners to:

The California Department of Justice is hiring. Visit oag.ca.gov/careers to view available positions and learn how you can help DOJ protect the health, well-being, and public safety of Californians.