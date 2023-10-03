Global Investment Migration Leader Announces New US-Friendly Real Estate Brokerage Program

Astons launches new international real estate program to allow US-based clients to purchase property in Turkey

Global investment migration leader Astons announced the launch of an international real estate program to allow US-based clients to purchase property in Turkey.

We’re excited to be able to offer a simpler, more streamlined process that allows clients familiar with American business culture to enter the Turkish market.” — Alexander Tsyurupa, Head of Astons Istanbul Office

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global investment migration leader Astons has announced the launch of a new international real estate program to allow US-based clients to purchase property in Turkey.

Earlier this month, the UK-founded, Dubai-based firm — which has specialized in residency and citizenship by investment and global luxury real estate for over 30 years — announced the creation of a new American-style real estate program based in their Istanbul office.

The new process is designed to eliminate the cultural and regulatory barriers that have previously been an obstacle to US citizens looking to purchase luxury real estate in the country. While interest in Turkey (officially referred to as Türkiye) has been high in recent years, the country’s business culture has proven to be a challenge for North American investors looking to make headway in the Turkish market.

With the new real estate brokerage program, Astons clients will be able to purchase properties directly through the firm in a process similar to buying domestic real estate in the United States. In addition to sidestepping potential challenges, the new program allows clients to apply for residency or citizenship by investment and find properties through the same office.

“While the country’s luxury real estate market is extremely appealing to investors, the business landscape in Turkey has proven to be a barrier,” said Alexander Tsyurupa, Head of Astons Istanbul Office. “We’re excited to be able to offer a simpler, more streamlined process that allows clients familiar with American business culture to enter the Turkish market.”

Currently, the firm offers exclusive listings in over 11 countries worldwide alongside its residency and citizenship programs, which allow individuals and families to apply for discreet, expedited government-endorsed residency or citizenship on the basis of investments in said countries' markets. In addition to Europe, Astons - which originated in the UK—where top management and shareholders still operate—now has a global footprint extended throughout Europe, the United States, Cyprus, the Caribbean, and other sought-after destinations around the world.

About Astons

Astons is a premier investment immigration and relocation consultancy, offering bespoke residency and citizenship by investment pathways in distinguished locations such as the European Union and the Caribbean. The firm extends its specialized, end-to-end immigration services to an exclusive clientele that includes private individuals, elite professionals, and notable institutions, such as prestigious law firms, family offices, and global financial institutions.

Learn more at https://www.astons.com.