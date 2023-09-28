OiThis Corporation Announces new version of No Code Website Builder

Allows creating simple websites without the need for web hosting or domains

LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, September 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, OiThis Corporation, a software development company, announces the release of new version 2-04/19 of their SaaS web based application, which enables individuals, companies, organizations, and groups of people to create websites and webpages in a novel way, not requiring web hosting or domains.The new version contains multiple usability enhancements, which make it easier and more intuitive to create and share content.OiThis application is not designated to a specific area of human activity, but rather offers unique knowledge management software based on objects of interest. It could be utilized in a variety of ways – from a simple webpage, to collaborative tool, to a multidimensional informational network.Unlike traditional website names, objects of interest can be named using fully spelled words separated with spaces. This allows any object of interest to be found within OiThis application by any word, even partially spelled.Webpages within OiThis application may contain text, images, videos, web links, files, documents, maps, music, audios, and other content.Unlike traditional websites which are global by nature, an object of interest is assigned a designated audience which is defined by geographic area, sex/gender, age range, and languages.Current state of OiThis application:• Free for any individual, company, organization, or group of people.• Does not have ads.• Will become paid service for registered users in the future. Monthly service charge is expected to be within range $0.35 - $3.50, depending on usage.• Will always be free to guest users.• Every new registered user gets $5.00 credit.• Primarily intended for the people of The United States.About OiThis Corporation: OiThis Corporation is a software development company based in Long Island, NY. Founded in 2018, it has been developing the concept and the application.

WWW... NO MORE. No domain name, no web hosting needed.