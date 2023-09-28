Submit Release
Bizarre Discovery: Dog Owner Finds Hidden Treasure Inside Chew Toy

A Playful Pup's Chew Toy Unveils Unexpected Surprises

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a surprising turn of events, a dog owner stumbled upon an unexpected hidden discovery within a seemingly destroyed chew toy. The culprit? A Rippables chew toy from DuraPaw, a Canadian dog subscription box company known for its innovative designs and durable toys.

Upon closer inspection, the dog owner discovered that the destroyed chew toy had another durable toy inside. Stunned by the discovery, the owner couldn't believe their eyes. With a mix of shock and excitement, the owner recounted, "It was like a treasure hunt right in our living room."

What made this discovery even more remarkable was the fact that the hidden treasure inside the "2-in-1 Squeak-a-boo" proved to be so tough that their dog could not destroy it. It was a testament to the durability and quality of DuraPaw's innovative designs.

This surprising find has generated a buzz among the neighborhood, with fellow dog owners now curious to see if their own pets might uncover a delightful surprise within their chew toys. What's the story behind these intriguingly concealed toys?

About DuraPaw

DuraPaw continues to redefine playtime by seamlessly merging fun and durability, leaving both dogs and their owners pleasantly surprised. With their innovative approach, DuraPaw toys prove that there's always more to discover, even in the most familiar moments of our furry friends' play.

Experience the Excitement with DuraPaw's Dog Subscription Box

DuraPaw Rippables 2-in-1 Surprise Dog Toy Within Toy Canada

Don't miss out on the excitement of discovering hidden treasures with DuraPaw. The DuraPaw monthly dog subscription box delivers handpicked, themed toys and treats right to your doorstep, ensuring that every playtime is an adventure.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edf3f522-f6f3-469a-940e-6127254c9ad2


Marc Ferland
hello@durapaw.ca

Primary Logo

DuraPaw Rippables 2-in-1 Dog Toys Canada

DuraPaw Rippables 2-in-1 Hidden Surprise Dog Toy



Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

