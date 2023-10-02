Aviation Industry Veteran Dan Hunter Joins Military Fasteners Team

Aviation Industry Veteran Dan Hunter

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Fasteners, a stocking distributor of aviation and military standard hardware and supplies, is exceptionally proud to announce that Dan Hunter has joined the team.

Military Fasteners is a company composed of dedicated personnel motivated to satisfy its clientele continuously. All personnel are hired with our mission statement in mind—Providing all customers the experience, technology, and service necessary to operate their business safely and profitably.

“Each team member goes through a training process that is specifically tailored to their duties, and their role in customer service and satisfaction,” CEO Tom Corrao said. “The customer is our top priority in every transaction, and each facet of the process has been created and tailored to think of the customer first.”

Military Fasteners welcomed the 25 year industry vet, Dan Hunter, to the team in mid 2023. Since his first few weeks, Dan Hunter has taken the reins and began weaving together his vast industry knowledge, sincere customer driven focus, and the technologically advanced processes within Military Fasteners, culminating in a highly effective and efficient experience for the customers within the aviation and defense industry as a whole.

It's on a very rare occasion that you can hand someone a milspec piece of hardware and they be able to visually identify what series and spec it is. The tremendous understanding of the inner workings of aviation hardware distribution, and what is physically being provided, is intertwined into the impeccable service that Dan Hunter offers every customer he is in contact with. Over two decades in the industry from the warehouse and inventory management, to a top performer in sales, and a leader in customer satisfaction, Dan Hunter has established a highly effective working knowledge that is the pinnacle of the aviation distribution industry. Dan Hunter has become a highly sought after representative due to the unmatched complete package that he can bestow upon a transaction, and we are proud he has decided to align himself with the rest of our team.

Military Fasteners is excited to announce the profound impact that having such a mind can bring both in house and out in the world to continue to strengthen the reliability of our growing business as well as the comfortability of our customers knowing they are in our capable hands.

“My favorite part of my job is helping customers and colleagues with technical questions and identifying part numbers,” Dan Hunter said. “I like troubleshooting, creating solutions, and sharing my knowledge with others. I look forward to helping the younger team members learn the industry.”

About Military Fasteners

Established in 2016, Military Fasteners has proved to be an innovative aerospace industry part distributor. Founders Tom Corrao and Jason Delaney noticed a gap in the aviation industry and decided to start a business with their combined expertise. Delaney, as CTO/Developer, and Corrao, as CEO, masterminded a platform and software to accurately trend unique data for each part number built into the company’s catalog. As of Jan. 2023, Military Fasteners hosts 36,512 line items in-house. These items consist of AN, AS, CR, HL, MS and NAS hardware items.

The website www.Military-Fasteners.com launched on February 8, 2016. Tom Corrao and Jason Delaney’s ecommerce platform became one of the first to include the “Add to Cart '' function on a website designed for the aviation and mil spec hardware industry. Military Fasteners was also the first company in its niche industry to offer the same pricing to every customer, create hassle-free registration, and provide same-day shipping and real-time updates of order status and presentations of required documentation.

The awards and recognition have continued to follow the company. In 2020, Military Fasteners became the only hardware approved distributor for the IESL for the United States Department of Energy. In 2019, the company received AS9120B Certification, company-level certification based on a standard published by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) titled “Quality Management Systems – Requirements for Aviation, Space and Defense Distributors.”

About Dan Hunter

Dan Hunter’s career began as a warehouse employee for East Coast Aviation Supply (ECAS) in 1998. Over time he became a warehouse manager. As his career developed, he moved into sales. Hunter excels at leveraging his comprehensive knowledge to forge strong client relationships.

Beyond work, Hunter enjoys camping, fishing, cooking barbecue, and being with his family. He is the father of two daughters and one son. One daughter is a registered nurse, and the second is a sales executive. His son is a lifeguard and college student.

